The Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI) – Medical University of Bahrain is pleased to announce that the Diabetes Mobile Unit has received an Honourable Mention from the Talloires Network of Engaged Universities and the MacJannet Foundation in recognition of the outstanding contribution of this initiative to community health engagement and student leadership.

The Diabetes Mobile Unit is a long-standing, collaborative initiative between the RCSI Medical University of Bahrain, the Bahrain Diabetes Society and the Rotary Club of Manama, with the valued support of the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Health. It aims at promoting public health in the Kingdom of Bahrain through a multi-sectoral approach encompassing education, research, and community outreach.

Launched in 2012, the programme has empowered over 7,700 children from schools affiliated with the Ministry of Education across the Kingdom of Bahrain with improved health literacy, awareness of healthy lifestyle choices and diabetes prevention strategies. It also serves as a dynamic platform for preparing our medical and nursing students as future leaders in health promotion.

The MacJannet Prize for Global Citizenship, administered by the Talloires Network and the MacJannet Foundation, celebrates university initiatives that exemplify civic engagement and social responsibility.

The Honourable Mention places RCSI Medical University of Bahrain among a select group of global institutions recognised for innovative community initiatives that strengthen the role of higher education in addressing societal challenges.

Professor Kathryn Strachan, Head of the School of Nursing and Midwifery and Community Engagement Lead at RCSI Bahrain, commented: “As a University deeply committed to shaping a more sustainable and equitable future for all, we are very grateful to the Talloires Network of Engaged Universities and the MacJannet Foundation for recognising the Diabetes Mobile Unit with an Honourable Mention. This joint initiative is a prime example of successful partnership between public and private institutions in tackling global health challenges, such as obesity and type 2 diabetes at the community level. We look forward to expanding this impactful programme further and empowering more families in the Kingdom of Bahrain with the knowledge and tools to improve their health outcomes.”

The Talloires Network of Engaged Universities is a global coalition of 443 universities in 91 countries, united in their commitment to developing socially responsible student leaders who engage meaningfully with their communities.

RCSI Medical University of Bahrain remains committed to advancing healthcare education, research, and community service through strategic partnerships in the Kingdom of Bahrain and beyond.

For more information, please visit https://talloiresnetwork.tufts.edu/about-the-macjannet-prize/2025-macjannet-prize-winners/

About RCSI Medical University of Bahrain

RCSI Medical University of Bahrain is a constituent university of the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI), which was established in Dublin, Ireland, in 1784. RCSI Medical University of Bahrain, an independent private university, opened its doors to a cohort of 28 medical students in 2004. Today, the purpose-built campus is home to a student body of more than 1,600 across the Schools of Medicine, Nursing and Midwifery and Postgraduate Studies and Research. It is a not-for-profit health sciences institution focused on education and research to drive positive change in all areas of human health worldwide.

www.rcsi.com/bahrain