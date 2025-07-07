Savvy Games Group (“Savvy”), Saudi Arabia’s National Champion for Games and Esports, announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Applied College in Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University (“PNU”), the largest women's university in the world, to provide students with best-in-class training in Game Art, an essential component of video game development.

The Game Art training program is jointly developed between Savvy and Applied College in PNU and is expected to start in September 2025. The program blends academic excellence with real-world expertise, ensuring students receive cutting-edge training that meets global standards. The program will cover essential aspects of game art, including concept design, 3D modeling, animation, and interactive storytelling, which will help prepare students for dynamic careers in the video games industry.

“Our collaboration with Applied College in Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University represents another major step in developing Saudi Arabia’s games industry and offering new opportunities to the aspiring students and youth who want to pursue careers in this growing sector,” said Majed Al-Muhanna, Chief Human Resources Officer of Savvy Games Group. “This partnership is part of the Savvy Academy, our key initiative dedicated to talent development, leveraging partnerships with key domestic and international stakeholders. By investing in local talent, we are contributing to the delivery of the National Gaming and Esports Strategy and the wider Vision 2030 ambition to establish Saudi Arabia as a global hub for games and esports.”

“In Applied College at Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University, we are focused on equipping our students with skills that prepare them for the future. The video games industry is a dynamic, fast-growing field that continues to attract strong interest from both current and prospective students.” said Dr. Deema Alshoaibi, Executive Assistant of the Applied College at PNU. “This partnership with Savvy Games Group not only brings world-class expertise to our classrooms but also paves the way for our graduates to thrive in the games sector.”

This MoU is one of many initiatives being undertaken under the Savvy Academy, which focuses on partnering with educational institutions across Saudi Arabia to offer world-class training to the next generation of domestic talent in game development. This partnership aligns with Saudi Arabia’s broader efforts to diversify its economy and enhance women’s participation in the technology and entertainment industries by building a strong foundation for female game artists and developers to grow and succeed in the games sector.

About Savvy Games Group Savvy Games Group (“Savvy”)

was formed with a mission to drive long-term growth and innovation in the games and esports industry. Backed by its shareholder, the Public Investment Fund, Savvy deploys capital over long-term horizons through acquisitions, investments, and business ventures. By expanding its portfolio and growing the games and esports ecosystem, it is shaping the future of the sector on a global scale. As Saudi Arabia’s National Champion for Games and Esports, Savvy is also focused on developing the sector’s domestic ecosystem.

About Applied College in Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University

The Applied College aims to provide flexible programs that are compatible with the labor market needs, and to support its role with effective partnerships with the public, private and nonprofit sectors, in a way that activates the role of the Applied College in developing of Saudi society and meeting its needs. The Applied College is working on improving its students' skills and developing their professionalism. Moreover, it aims to localize all jobs in different fields according to regional needs. Undoubtedly, the Applied College goals are in line with the strategic goals that Princess Nourah Bint Abdulrahman University seeks to achieve, since it is constantly proposing new academic applied programs with high quality standards, which ensure that qualified female leaders are one of their outcomes.