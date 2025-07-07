Doha, Qatar – KPMG in Qatar had the privilege of welcoming the leadership of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) earlier today at its Doha office. The delegation included the President of ICAI, CA. Charanjot Singh Nanda, along with the Vice President, CA. Prasanna Kumar, the Chairman of the Corporate Laws & Corporate Governance Committee, Mr Babu Abraham who are visiting Qatar to participate in the Chartered Accountants Day celebrations, held this evening at Le Royal Méridien.

As part of their visit, the ICAI leadership engaged with Indian Chartered Accountants and articled trainees at KPMG, recognizing the significant role they play in shaping Qatar’s professional landscape.

KPMG in Qatar is proud to be one of the largest employers of Indian Chartered Accountants in the country, with 21 qualified CAs and 5 articled trainees contributing across different service lines.

The visit offered a rare and meaningful opportunity for KPMG staff to meet the leaders of the world’s largest accounting body, which represents nearly 500,000 members and over 1 million students globally.

In an inspiring address, ICAI President CA. Nanda invited each team member to introduce themselves before delivering a passionate speech on the vital role Chartered Accountants play in driving India’s progress and supporting financial and reporting standards globally. He described Indian CAs as the "financial soldiers of the Republic of India" and reflected on ICAI’s recent success in hosting the World Congress of Accountants, a landmark event held on a global scale.

“This visit was a moment of pride for all of us at KPMG,” said Gopal Balasubramaniam, Partner and Head of Audit at KPMG in Qatar. “It reflects our shared commitment to excellence, ethics, and cross-border collaboration. We deeply value our strong ties with ICAI and the outstanding contributions of our Indian Chartered Accountants.”

