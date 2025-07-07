Visit Qatar has successfully concluded its sponsorship of the UEFA Nations League Finals 2025™ and the UEFA European Under-21 Championship 2025™ as the Official Tourism Partner, marking another milestone in its ongoing multi-year collaboration with UEFA.

Held in Germany from 4 to 8 June, the Nations League Finals brought together Europe’s top four national teams. Meanwhile, the Under-21 Championship, hosted in Slovakia from 11 to 28 June, highlighted the continent’s next generation of elite players, attracting global attention from fans and media alike.

Both events are part of Visit Qatar’s multi-year strategic partnership with UEFA, which also includes the UEFA European Football Championship 2028™ and the UEFA Futsal Champions League™.

Through this partnership, Visit Qatar seeks to elevate the nation’s global positioning by leveraging the unifying spirit of sport to promote meaningful cultural exchange and showcase Qatar as a leading example of innovation and hospitality worldwide.

For media-related inquiries, please contact Visit Qatar’s Press Office on: pressoffice@visitqatar.qa

About Visit Qatar

Visit Qatar is the main arm of Qatar Tourism. Visit Qatar’s mission is to promote and expand tourism in Qatar by cultivating its rich culture, developing thrilling attractions, enhancing Qatar’s calendar, becoming the leading MICE destination in the region, diversifying events and luxury experiences. Visit Qatar is rooted in Service Excellence, boosting the entire tourism value chain, and increasing local and international visitor demand in Qatar. Through Visit Qatar’s network of international offices in priority markets, cutting-edge digital platforms, and marketing campaigns, Visit Qatar is expanding Qatar’s presence globally and enhancing the tourism sector.

Web: www.visitqatar.com