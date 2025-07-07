Dubai, UAE – After nearly two decades of shaping thoughtfully designed communities, Takmeel Real Estate Development L.L.C. is entering a transformative new era. With a proven track record of over 100 completed projects across the UAE, this homegrown developer is now unveiling its ambitious development roadmap for 2025 a dynamic pipeline valued at AED 1.5 billion, with AED 550 million dedicated to upcoming flagship projects in Dubai South and Al Barari.

Built on a foundation of timely delivery, lifestyle-driven design, and unwavering transparency, Takmeel is positioning itself as a next-generation developer committed to crafting communities that go beyond architecture offering environments that inspire belonging, well-being, and long-term value.

Takmeel’s upcoming developments will span over 350,000 sq. ft. of built-up area, strategically located in high-growth areas such as Majan, Al Barari, and Dubai South. These districts are recognized for their connectivity, natural landscapes, and strong investment potential, aligning with the company's strategy to meet the evolving demands of today’s urban buyers.

Established in 2006, Takmeel has delivered a wide range of residential and commercial projects across Dubai and the Northern Emirates, earning a reputation for efficient execution and end-user-first thinking. The developer’s growing portfolio includes notable projects such as Divine Residencia in Dubai Sports City; Divine Living and Divine Residences in Arjan; Meydan Racecourse Mansion; and Golf View Living and Divine Golf Villas in Al Zorah. Each of these reflects Takmeel’s commitment to design excellence, smart planning, and homeowner-centric living.

As the visionary force behind Takmeel, Mr. Mian Asad Bashir has not only contributed to the region’s urban development but has actively redefined it. His real estate journey began in 2006 with the launch of a pioneering project in the Northern Emirates, comprising over 800 villas and 12 residential buildings, a milestone that laid the groundwork for Takmeel’s future. This success was followed by a bold entry into Dubai’s real estate market, where he introduced 12 premium villas and townhouses in Jumeirah Village Circle. In 2017, these milestones culminated in the formal establishment of Takmeel Real Estate Development, now recognized as one of the UAE’s most trusted real estate brands.

“Takmeel was born out of a deeply personal belief that homes should be more than four walls; they should be environments where people feel grounded, inspired, and connected. Since day one, our goal has been to craft spaces that bring value not only to the market but to the lives of those who live in them,” said Mian Asad Bashir, Founder & Chairman.“We’ve stayed true to our principles of thoughtful planning, functional design, and transparency. This launch is more than a milestone; it's a reaffirmation of our promise to create homes with purpose. As we expand, our focus remains on delivering developments that reflect our integrity, our dedication to quality, and our understanding of what makes a house a home.”

The announcement also marks a generational milestone, as Hamza Asad officially takes the reins as CEO, symbolizing the continuity of the brand’s legacy with a future-focused vision.

“This is a proud and humbling moment for me personally,” said Hamza Asad, CEO, “Takmeel is not just a brand — it’s a legacy of trust, resilience, and vision. Having closely experienced the business and its trajectory, I’ve seen the care and dedication behind every detail of our projects. That spirit will drive our next phase. We are focused on scale and smart growth — launching communities that resonate with today’s buyers, embracing sustainable practices, and pushing the boundaries of modern design. While we modernize, our values will remain our compass. We are building for the next generation with a long-term perspective on people, spaces, and the future of living.”

The event was attended by prominent industry leaders, real estate professionals, members of the media, and strategic partners, offering an exclusive glimpse into Takmeel’s evolving journey and bold ambitions.

With a proven portfolio, dynamic leadership, and a mission rooted in purpose-driven development, Takmeel Real Estate Development is poised to become a defining force in the UAE’s real estate future — a developer guided by legacy, vision, and the limitless potential of the communities it creates.

About Takmeel Real Estate Development

Founded in 2017, Takmeel Real Estate Development L.L.C. is a UAE-based real estate company committed to delivering thoughtfully designed residential communities that blend luxury, comfort, and functionality. With a name that means "completion" in Arabic, Takmeel reflects a philosophy rooted in precision, trust, and long-term value. The company has successfully developed and handed over several landmark projects across Dubai and the Northern Emirates, including Divine Residencia, Divine Living Arjan, Golf View Living, Meydan Racecourse Mansion, and Divine Golf Villas Al Zorah. With a robust pipeline of upcoming developments, Takmeel continues to shape lifestyle-driven spaces that meet the evolving needs of modern residents — setting new standards for quality living across the region.