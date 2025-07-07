Tali Ventures, stc group’s corporate venture capital arm, has led a strategic funding round in Tarmeez Capital, a Saudi fintech innovating in the fast-growing sukuk and debt instruments market.

Tarmeez has facilitated over SAR 2 billion in Sharia-compliant financing to date.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Tali Ventures, the corporate venture capital arm of stc group, has led a strategic funding round in Tarmeez Capital, one of Saudi’s fastest growing fintech players in the sukuk and debt instruments space - an area playing an increasingly vital role in deepening the Kingdom’s capital markets. This milestone marks the company’s transition from a successfully bootstrapped venture to one backed by a major national investor. The investment supports stc group’s broader strategy to back high-growth digital platforms shaping the future of finance and strengthen the Kingdom’s financial ecosystem.

Tarmeez Capital, licensed by the Capital Market Authority (CMA), provides end-to-end digital financing services for companies across various sectors. Its Sharia-compliant sukuk products are accessible to both institutional and retail investors. To date, the Company has facilitated over SAR 2 billion in financing programs and has opened access to over 180,000 users. Over the last year alone, it has grown sukuk issuances by 459 percent. Through leveraging technology, Tarmeez Capital seamlessly connects finance-seeking businesses with purpose-driven investors. The Company’s proprietary technology and data analytics enables them to streamline Sukuk issuance seven times faster than other traditional channels benefiting businesses and investors alike.

The investment comes at a time of rapid expansion in Saudi Arabia’s corporate debt market, which reached SAR 140 billion in 2024. Issuances via CMA-licensed digital platforms surged to SAR 3.5 billion, up 127.36% year-on-year, with the number of issuances rising to 4,527, a 317.62% increase from 2023. stc group’s backing is expected to support Tarmeez Capital’s continued growth, helping it scale its offering and deliver cutting-edge financial solutions across the market.

Majed Al Jarboua, General Manager of Corporate Fund and Entrepreneurship at stc group, stated:

“Tarmeez Capital is gaining ground in a sector that’s becoming central to how companies access capital in Saudi Arabia. stc group is proud to back a homegrown fintech pushing the boundaries of digital finance. This investment marks a strategic step in scaling the next generation of financial infrastructure.”

Nasser Al-Saadoun, Founder and CEO of Tarmeez Capital, commented:

“This investment marks a pivotal milestone for Tarmeez Capital as we scale our offerings in the sukuk and debt market. We’re glad to partner with stc group, whose vision aligns with ours in advancing innovative, Sharia-compliant financial solutions. We’re also grateful to the Capital Market Authority for fostering an environment where fintechs can thrive, and to our exceptional team for their continued dedication and drive.”

In construction and industrial services, Red Sea International has accessed Sharia-compliant capital via Tarmeez to fulfil contracts for Baker Hughes and Red Sea Global. The funds support the design and deployment of prefabricated facilities critical to the Eastern Region’s infrastructure buildout.

“Tarmeez’s digital issuance model and access to flexible, diverse funding sources enabled us to mobilise quickly and meet tight project timelines while maintaining our regulatory obligations,” as stated by Ghassan Alashkar, Acting CEO of Red Sea International.

In housing and urban development, RASF Real Estate Development is deploying sukuk financing for the Deem project in Al Khobar, a contemporary townhouse complex aimed at the Kingdom’s growing middle class.

“Flexible, fast access to capital means we can respond to housing demand in real time,” said Ahmed Al Sayyari, CEO of RASF. “This model allows us to focus on delivering communities that reflect the lifestyle aspirations of today’s Saudis.”

By opening sukuk to retail investors, Tarmeez Capital is making ethical, Sharia-compliant finance more accessible. This aligns with growing demand for ESG-aligned investments, particularly among younger and underserved investors, and supports Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals for financial inclusion and sustainable growth.

“Tarmeez Capital is positioned to play a leading role in the Kingdom’s journey to expand the sukuk and debt market to SAR 954 billion by 2030. Looking ahead, our focus is on scaling our platform, deepening market participation, and contributing to the Kingdom’s vision of a dynamic, inclusive, and globally competitive financial sector.”, Nasser Al-Saadoun, Founder and CEO of Tarmeez Capital, added.

About Tali Ventures

Tali Ventures is the corporate venture capital arm of stc group, established to support innovation and accelerate the growth of emerging technology companies. It focuses on investing in future-oriented sectors such as artificial intelligence, financial technology, cloud computing, and cybersecurity. The initiative aims to strengthen stc's leadership in advanced technologies and actively contribute to achieving Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 by supporting innovative projects with strategic and economic impact.

About stc group

stc group is a leading digital enabler, offering a wide range of innovative digital solutions and playing a central role in leading digital transformation. Its portfolio includes advanced services in telecommunications, IT, digital infrastructure, cloud computing, cybersecurity, IoT, digital payments, digital media, and entertainment. The group has 13 subsidiaries operating across Saudi Arabia, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe.

About Tarmeez Capital

Tarmeez Capital is a Saudi Fintech company licensed by the Capital Market Authority (CMA).

The company specializes in providing innovative Islamic financing solutions, enabling businesses to raise capital through Sharia-compliant sukuk issuance. Tarmeez Capital also offers institutional and retail investors a streamlined access to investment opportunities through an intuitive digital platform. By combining traditional financial principles with cutting-edge technology, Tarmeez Capital contributes to sustainable economic growth in Saudi Arabia.

