Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Sunmarke School is thrilled to announce the outstanding results of its International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP) Class of 2025. This year, Sunmarke students have once again surpassed global standards and set new records, demonstrating the exceptional quality of education and student achievement at the institution. The Class of 2025 has achieved an average IBDP score of 36.4, more than 6 points above the global average.

Nicholas Rickford, Principal of Sunmarke School, expressed immense pride in the achievements of the Class of 2025. "Fortes Education is extremely proud of Sunmarke students' achievements this year. We are seeing so many students, who have been with Fortes Education for their whole time in Secondary, achieve such outstanding results. It is a testament to our educational philosophy and the way we nurture students over a long period of time. Students have bought into our ethos, and we could not be prouder of what they have achieved."

Key Highlights:

Average score of 36.4, more than 6 points above the world average

28% of students scored 40+ points

90% of students exceeded the world average

66% scored 35 or more points

The highest individual score was 44 points – out of a possible 45!

Thomas Housham, Head of 6th Form at Sunmarke School, highlighted the comprehensive nature of the IBDP and the balanced achievements of the students. "The IBDP is a challenging programme for students, and I have great admiration for the broad range of academic success they have achieved. I am equally proud of the impact that they have had on the wider school community. From being members of the student leadership team and Eco Committee to representing sports squads and participating in performances, our IBDP students have left a legacy. They will not be forgotten, and, for the Sunmarke community, they will always be more than scores on a piece of paper.”

Sunmarke's IBDP graduates are set to attend some of the world's most prestigious universities, including University College London, New York University, Trinity College Dublin and the University of Toronto. The students' diverse university destinations across the UK, Netherlands, USA, and Canada reflect the global recognition of their talents and the comprehensive preparation they have received at Sunmarke.

The IBDP's comprehensive approach to education has been instrumental in preparing students for their future academic endeavours. One student shared, "I have enjoyed the IBDP because subjects don’t focus solely on academics and memorising facts; rather, they help students gain a deeper understanding of topics as well as developing critical thinking skills, enabling us to deduce solutions ourselves."

Parents have also expressed their gratitude for the school's support. One parent commented, "As parents, we are grateful that our son has been studying his last two years at Sunmarke; it was a good decision. Your academic support and guidance during these two years has been invaluable to him and will stay with him forever."

Looking ahead, Sunmarke School is committed to maintaining this standard. The school's focus on personalised learning, critical thinking and global awareness continues to prepare students for the challenges of higher education and beyond. As part of the Fortes Education group, Sunmarke School's success reflects the organisation's broader commitment to educational excellence. Fortes Education, a leading education provider in the UAE, has consistently pushed the boundaries of what is possible in student achievement. The group's innovative approach to learning, combining rigorous academics with character development and real-world skills, has been pivotal in shaping the success of Sunmarke and its sister schools.

Fortes Education's vision of creating "happy children, confident individuals and successful learners" is exemplified in the achievements of Sunmarke's Class of 2025. By fostering an environment that encourages curiosity, resilience, and global mindedness, Fortes Education continues to set new standards in international education, preparing students not just for university, but for life as future leaders and changemakers in an increasingly complex world. As Sunmarke School celebrates this milestone, it looks forward to continuing its tradition of excellence, inspiring future generations of students to reach their full potential and make a positive impact on the world.

About Sunmarke School

Sunmarke School, a part of the Fortes Education family, is a leading educational institution in Dubai known for its innovative and character-building approach to learning. Recognised as one of the top five schools in the region, Sunmarke School boasts outstanding results in both the International Baccalaureate (IB) and A-Level programmes. It also takes pride in its successful university placements and student corporate internships, testifying to its commitment to academic excellence.

The school is globally recognised as a leader in Positive Education. At Sunmarke School, students are encouraged to thrive not just intellectually, but also emotionally and socially. This holistic approach to education ensures that students are equipped with the necessary skills to navigate the challenges of the modern world confidently. Located in JVT, Sunmarke School offers a vibrant and dynamic learning environment.

About Fortes Education

Fortes Education, founded over 40 years ago by Mrs. Shakuntala Mankani, is a global leader in delivering world-class, holistic education. The organisation operates schools and early education centers that foster academic excellence, character development, and well-being. With a team of over 900 passionate educators and innovators, Fortes Education is home to two prestigious schools, Regent International School and Sunmarke School, and a leading early education brand, Jumeirah International Nursery.

Regent International School, a top-tier institution in the UAE, offers an enriched British education that emphasises not only academic achievement but also personal growth and values. Sunmarke School, recognised as one of the most transformative schools in the Middle East, provides an ambitious, values-based education that secures top university placements for its students. Jumeirah International Nursery, with nine branches across the UAE, sets the standard for early education excellence. The cornerstone of Fortes Education's approach is Positive Education, a unique blend of Positive Psychology and best teaching practices that allow individuals, schools, and communities to flourish.