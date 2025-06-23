DUBAI, UAE – Small Worlds Dubai, the region's pioneering interactive miniature world, proudly announces the launch of its "RESPECT! Initiative." This unique corporate social responsibility (CSR) program is dedicated to honoring the "Nation Builders" – the workers who are shaping the real world of the UAE – by offering them an unparalleled, immersive experience in a miniature model world.

Who: The "RESPECT! Initiative" is spearheaded by Small Worlds Dubai, an innovative family attraction located in Expo City Dubai, committed to providing unique and meaningful experiences.

What: The initiative offers companies and organizations a genuine way to say "Thank You" to their workforce. It provides an exclusive opportunity for groups of workers to visit Small Worlds Expo City Dubai at a specially discounted "Respect Rate" of AED 50 per person, with Small Worlds carrying half the normal price of AED 95. These unique sessions are designed to boost morale, motivation, and loyalty, perfectly aligning with CSR and welfare initiatives. The experience allows workers to enjoy "Europe 100x smaller & fully interactive" – a miniature world completely different from anything they've seen before.

When: The "RESPECT! Initiative" is an ongoing program until September 2025. Sessions are available on weekdays from 9 am to 3 pm, also possible in the midday break. Bookings are for teams ranging from a minimum of 100 to a maximum of 300 people per session.

Where: Small Worlds Dubai is conveniently located in Expo City Dubai, at the corner of Al Forsan Crescent and Ghaf Avenue. A dedicated bus drop-off point is just 200 meters away from the building, ensuring easy access for large groups.

Why: This initiative matters because it provides a much-needed unique experience for the backbone of the nation's development. It offers a chance to escape, engage, and witness a world of intricate detail and automation. Crucially, it allows workers to "see Europe in Dubai!" without needing a visa, a unique benefit for many. Proven feedback has shown that participants love the experience, with smiles and positive responses. It's a genuine expression of appreciation that goes beyond conventional welfare programs.

How: Companies and organizations interested in treating their teams to this extraordinary experience can easily book a session. Simply contact Small Worlds Dubai via:

Phone: +971 4 268 9004

Email: hello@smallworldsme.com

Booking: Request your visit via email

Companies manage their own transport to the location.

Who Cares: This initiative is vital for companies, human resources departments, and CSR leaders in the UAE committed to employee well-being and engagement. It offers a meaningful way to acknowledge the hard work of "Nation Builders" and provide them with a truly memorable, unique, and enriching outing that boosts morale and fosters a sense of appreciation.

Join the movement → Let's RESPECT the Nation Builders!

About Small Worlds Dubai:

Small Worlds Dubai, located in Expo City Dubai, is the Middle East, Africa, and Indian Subcontinent's only interactive miniature world. It offers an immersive indoor attraction for families in all ages, combining intricate craftsmanship, advanced automation, and engaging storytelling to provide an unforgettable edutainment environment. The vision is to bring kids and adults together, away from screens, to create memorable moments.

Contact:

Small Worlds Kids Amusement LLC Expo City Branch

www.smallworldsme.com

E-Mail: Hello@smallworldsme.com