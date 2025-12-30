Riyadh - The Social Development Bank (SDB) has announced its results for 2025, achieving widespread financing across various sectors and segments. The number of beneficiaries from its loans reached 100,000 citizens and businesses. Total financing provided to entrepreneurs, as well as to small and emerging enterprises, amounted to SAR 3.1 billion, benefiting 8,000 businesses. Financing for freelancers and productive families reached SAR 2.8 billion, benefiting 65,000 citizens, while total social financing amounted to SAR 2 billion, supporting 35,000 citizens. Therefore, the bank achieved all its objectives for 2025 in financing and development support, alongside expanding its non-financial services. This announcement was made during the Board of Directors meeting for the fourth quarter of 2025, chaired by His Excellency Eng. Ahmed bin Sulaiman Al-Rajhi, Minister of Human Resources and Social Development, and Chairman of the Bank’s Board of Directors.

His Excellency began the meeting by praising the leadership's support for the social development sector. He noted that last year's achievements reflect the impact of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and his Crown Prince on national development efforts. He stated, “The Social Development Bank, a key pillar in financing entrepreneurs and small businesses, plays a vital role in empowering the nation’s youth to turn their ideas into productive projects, contributing to a sustainable, innovative economy and advancing the goals of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.”

In 2025, SDB continued to strengthen its non financial services portfolio as a cornerstone for empowering entrepreneurs and supporting project sustainability. Approximately 61,000 beneficiaries received empowerment and development services offered by the bank through its specialized programs. Jada 30, the largest business community in the Middle East, also expanded reaching 13 branches across the Kingdom and supporting 4,300 businesses, 1,300 of which were established in 2025.

In support of capacity building, around 20 beneficiaries participated in the consulting and development programs offered by the Dulani Business Center, which focused on qualifying entrepreneurs and enhancing project readiness for growth and sustainability. The bank also continued its efforts to promote a culture of saving and financial literacy, opening more than 60,000 new savings accounts in 2025 under the "Zod Savings" and "Zod Al-Ajyal " programs, underscoring its role in fostering a savings culture and supporting the financial stability of individuals and families.

The Board also reviewed the performance of the bank's financing portfolios, noting that the value of portfolios allocated to the information technology, gaming, and esports sectors increased to SAR 1.3 billion. This support aims to bolster promising sectors, foster innovation, and open new horizons for youth and entrepreneurs. Additionally, the bank's social responsibility portfolio witnessed significant expansion, reaching SAR 360 million in partnership with leading national entities. This portfolio is designed to support entrepreneurship and enhance societal impact through development initiatives that empower projects and improve their readiness.

CEO of the Social Development Bank, Eng. Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al-Hamidi, said: “The bank’s achievements in 2025 showcase a strong commitment to enhancing developmental impact through expanded partnerships with public and private sectors and the launch of new financing products. It has prioritized promising sectors like financial technologies, gaming, and esports as key drivers of economic diversification and opportunity, aligning with national development priorities and Saudi Vision 2030.”

Eng. Al-Hamidi added that support for the social development sector from wise leadership has been crucial in strengthening the bank’s role, expanding its impact, and fostering a more diversified and sustainable economy by empowering citizens and encouraging their creativity.

In 2025, SDB actively participated in local, regional, and international events, notably organizing the second Entrepreneurship and Modern Business Practices Forum (DeveGO 2025), which attracted 25,000 participants and visitors and featured the launch of the "Empretec Fellowship" in partnership with UNCTAD (United Nations Conference on Trade and Development). This fellowship aims to develop personal entrepreneurial behaviors based on a global methodology. Additionally, 51 agreements were signed to support empowerment and growth initiatives.

The bank also organized the Franchise Go Forum in the third quarter of the year, which garnered wide participation from local and international brands and experts, contributing to a stronger franchise environment and enhancing entrepreneurs' readiness to invest in this vital sector. To support productive families and facilitate their access to markets, the bank strengthened its cooperation with the General Entertainment Authority for the second consecutive year during Riyadh Season 2025 and participated in "Expo Japan" to provide local and global marketing platforms.

In terms of institutional excellence, SDB strengthened its position by achieving several prestigious local and international awards in 2025. The bank received Level 5 in the EFQM (European Foundation for Quality Management) international recognition certificate for sustainable performance, confirming its commitment to institutional excellence according to the highest global standards. For the second consecutive year, the bank won the Best Financier for Women Entrepreneurs award during its participation in the G20 YEA Summit held in Johannesburg, as well as the WSBI-ESBG Award for promoting the Sustainable Development Goals 2025.