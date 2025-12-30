Tabuk, Saudi Arabia: NEOM Green Hydrogen Company (NGHC) and Fahd bin Sultan University today announced the signing of a strategic Memorandum of Understanding that establishes a comprehensive three-year framework for cooperation in education, research and talent development within the region of Tabuk. The agreement was formalised at the university’s campus in Tabuk by Professor Dr Abdullah bin Ibrahim Hussein and Wesam Alghamdi, CEO of NEOM Green Hydrogen Company.

The partnership supports Saudi Arabia’s transition towards a knowledge-based economy by creating new pathways for students and early career professionals to build the skills needed for the Kingdom’s fast-growing clean energy and hydrogen sectors. As NGHC progresses from construction to testing and commissioning towards full operations - with 90% of the world’s largest green hydrogen plant now complete across all sites; investing in national capabilities is becoming increasingly important to ensuring long-term operational excellence and sustaining the momentum of this pioneering project.

Under the terms of the memorandum, NGHC and Fahd bin Sultan University will collaborate on training programmes, academic research, scientific events and specialised technical development. A key element of the agreement is the introduction of a bridging programme that will allow diploma graduates to progress towards a bachelor’s degree in accordance with university regulations. The partnership also enables the exchange of expertise between both organisations, along with opportunities for students to pursue practical training, employment pathways and participation in workshops and seminars that support professional growth.

Both parties will meet regularly to oversee implementation, appoint coordinators to manage activities, and ensure continuity of cooperation, even after the memorandum concludes. The agreement serves as a long-term framework to strengthen capabilities that will contribute to Saudi Arabia’s leadership in renewable energy, innovation and sustainable development.

Through this collaboration, NGHC and Fahd bin Sultan University will offer a range of courses designed to equip students with practical and industry-relevant skills, including technical and administrative training, engineering and technician programmes, occupational health and safety modules, and specialised content in renewable energy and hydrogen technologies. These initiatives reflect NGHC’s commitment to investing in people, fostering innovation and enabling young talent to play an active role in shaping the future of clean energy in the Kingdom.

Wesam Alghamdi, CEO of NEOM Green Hydrogen Company, said: "Developing national talent is fundamental to the long-term success of NEOM Green Hydrogen Company as we prepare to operate the world’s largest green hydrogen plant and support the growth of the broader clean energy economy in Saudi Arabia. Our collaboration with Fahd bin Sultan University represents an important step in building the skills and knowledge required for this new industry. This partnership will empower young Saudis with a strong technical foundation, practical experience and exposure to the innovations shaping the global hydrogen sector."

Professor Dr Abdullah bin Ibrahim Hussein, representing Fahd bin Sultan University, said:

"This memorandum reflects our commitment to advancing education that responds directly to the needs of future industries. Working alongside NGHC allows us to expand opportunities for our students and ensure they are prepared to contribute to the Kingdom’s ambitions in renewable energy, sustainability and technological leadership. Together, we are helping to build the next generation of innovators who will drive the energy transition."

The collaboration between NGHC and Fahd bin Sultan University stands as a model for how industry and academia can work together to accelerate national development, enhance local capabilities and support Saudi Arabia’s economic diversification goals. Students and graduates are encouraged to explore the opportunities emerging from this partnership and contribute to the global shift towards clean, sustainable energy solutions.

About NEOM Green Hydrogen Company (NGHC)

NEOM Green Hydrogen Company (NGHC) is an equal joint venture created by ACWA Power, Air Products and NEOM, building the world’s largest plant to produce green hydrogen at scale. Located in NEOM and supporting Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, this mega-plant will produce up to 600 tonnes per day of carbon-free hydrogen in the form of green ammonia as a cost-effective solution for transportation globally. Integrating up to 4GW of solar and wind energy and powered by the combined expertise of its three shareholders, NGHC will harness the infinite power of nature to accelerate the energy transition, ushering in a new era of sustainable clean energy.

Learn more at nghc.com