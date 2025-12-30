Abu Dhabi – The Emirates College for Advanced Education (ECAE) reached an important milestone in 2025 as it strengthened its international position as a leading centre for preparing educational leaders and driving innovation across the education ecosystem. This progress reflects the College’s commitment to the UAE’s vision and its pursuit of excellence in education.

Throughout the year, ECAE launched a series of high-quality, internationally accredited academic programmes, enabling thousands of educators to acquire advanced skills in teaching artificial intelligence and integrating cutting-edge technologies into public schools. The College also introduced impactful research initiatives and forged strategic partnerships that reinforced its global standing, built educational capacity, and modernised teaching practices.

Dr. May Laith Al Taee, Vice Chancellor of ECAE, said: “The College’s achievements in 2025 demonstrate our deep commitment to supporting the UAE’s vision of building an innovative education system and preparing a new generation of leaders and educators that can guide Emirati schools towards excellence and global leadership. We have ensured that our academic programmes, research initiatives, and strategic partnerships form a strong foundation for educational progress, aligned with global developments and reinforcing the UAE’s position as a centre for innovation and knowledge.”

She expresses hope that the College continues to strengthen its collaboration with partners across the education sector, as well as with educators and teachers, fulfilling the vision of the leadership in enhancing education quality and building on national achievements. “This will be achieved by graduating increasing numbers of future teachers equipped with advanced skills and best practices, and by embedding lifelong learning as a core principle throughout their professional journeys. Our commitment to supporting educators is unwavering, and our ambition to empower them is boundless, as we firmly believe they are the cornerstone of the future of education in the UAE.”

Community and Research

In line with its community-focused mission, ECAE launched the “iCare” community initiative to strengthen parental engagement in education and promote social cohesion, contributing to a cohesive and prosperous society. The initiative aligns with the designation of 2025 as the UAE’s Year of the Community and underscores the vital role of parents in strengthening family bonds and supporting their children’s educational journeys.

ECAE also consolidated its position as a leading global research hub, producing 60 studies indexed in the Scopus database, 27 published in Tier 1 journals. Notably, 15% of the College’s research ranked among the top 10% of the most cited publications worldwide. Faculty members delivered 50 international and 26 regional presentations, while the College established 23 research collaborations with leading universities and institutions. ECAE further maintained an active presence in global research networks, most prominently the World Education Research Association.

On the sidelines of GITEX Global 2025, ECAE, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, launched the “Horizons” training programme, the first of its kind in the UAE to be based on the latest national and international frameworks. The programme aims to empower educators to integrate artificial intelligence into educational environments in an effective, ethical, and sustainable manner, in line with the UAE’s strategic directions for the future of education.

In its initial phase, the programme targeted 5,000 teachers across the country and was informed by the TALIS 2024 report, a global OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) survey on learning environments and teachers’ working conditions. The report reveals that 75% of teachers in the UAE already use AI in their work, highlighting the country’s leadership in educational innovation.

Enrolment and Future Leaders

Under the theme “From Implementation to Impact” and in conjunction with Emirati Day for Education, ECAE organised the Education First Forum for the third consecutive year. The forum brought together more than 360 policymakers, strategic partners, experts, educators, parents, and students to align efforts to enhance professional performance in the education sector, improve outcomes, and expand positive societal impact.

The forum showcased practical classroom applications based on the Integrated Educator Competency Matrix Framework. These applications reinforced national values and identity, promoted the use of AI in personalised teaching and learning, and supported sustainability, inclusion, and student integration across the UAE.

In 2025, the College recorded a significant increase in applications to its programmes, receiving 1,795 applications in the first half of the year and 1,048 in the third quarter, including 601 from Emirati students. In August, 651 new Emirati students enrolled for the first semester, while the admissions cycle for the 2026–2027 academic year had attracted approximately 800 applications by mid-November. During the year, the College also graduated more than 200 students, who presented over 20 research theses at national and international conferences.

Leadership and Capacity Building

In continuation of its efforts, ECAE has sustained its commitment to preparing school leaders by implementing the “Comprehensive Capacity Building for Educational Leadership” program. The initiative engaged 100 educational leaders, aiming to develop their leadership skills and enhance the efficiency of school performance management across the nation. The programme comprises two main tracks: the “Future Leaders Preparation” and the “Leader in the Educational Field”. The programme aims to enhance leadership skills among school principals and vice principals, equipping them with advanced tools and methodologies to drive transformation in school communities.

Building on its unique role in AI and innovation, the College organised a series of training courses and workshops, including AI fundamentals for Emirati educators, specialised workshops for public school teachers from kindergarten to Grade 12, and national programmes focused on the ethical use of AI in education.

Global Partnerships and Arabic Language

As part of its efforts to strengthen its global presence and its role in developing education systems, ECAE expanded its network of partnerships with leading local and international entities. These include the Ministry of Education, Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority, Emirates Literature Foundation, UNESCO Regional Center for Quality and Excellence in Education, and Cambridge Center for Behavioral Studies. The College also joined the accreditation team of the Council of International Schools in Kuwait, further affirming its leadership in academic collaboration, knowledge exchange, and education quality in line with international standards.

ECAE also continued its efforts to elevate and promote the Arabic language by launching the Arabic interface of its library website and expanding its collection of Arabic books and references to support researchers and students. The College strengthened its cultural presence through participation in events such as the Arab Child Summit and activities organised by the Book Authority, while supporting innovative projects for teaching the Arabic language and Islamic studies. These initiatives reflect ECAE’s firm commitment to preserving national identity and enhancing the role of Arabic as a language of science and knowledge at local and global levels.