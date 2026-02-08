Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Investcorp Saudi Arabia Financial Investments Company (together with its affiliates, “Investcorp”), a leading global alternative investment manager, and SNB Capital, Saudi Arabia’s largest asset manager, today announced a strategic partnership framework focused on cooperation across asset management, investment banking, and wealth management.

The partnership combines Investcorp’s global investment platform and deep experience across alternative asset classes with SNB Capital’s strong investment banking expertise and capabilities in fund structuring and development. Together, the firms aim to originate and capitalize on investment opportunities in Saudi Arabia and internationally, spanning Private Equity and Real Assets.

Both Investcorp and SNB Capital see significant potential in Saudi Arabia, underpinned by strong economic fundamentals and the ambitious Vision 2030 reform agenda. As the

Kingdom’s growth accelerates, sectors such as technology, logistics, healthcare, and infrastructure are experiencing rapid expansion, creating compelling opportunities for strategic capital deployment that support long-term economic diversification, resilience, and global competitiveness.

Leveraging deep local market expertise, strong regulatory engagement, and a proven track record of structuring and executing landmark transactions, SNB Capital supports the advancement of Saudi Arabia’s capital markets, in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 objectives. An autonomous subsidiary of Saudi National Bank, the largest bank in the region, SNB Capital is a market leader and the largest Sharia-compliant asset manager in the world, with Assets under management (AUM) of SAR 246 billion (USD 65 billion).

Mashaal AlJomaih, Managing Director and CEO of Investcorp Saudi Arabia Financial Investments Company, commented: “Through our strategic partnership with SNB Capital, we are uniquely positioned together to unlock new opportunities and drive innovation across asset management, investment banking, and wealth management. Together, we look forward to delivering value to our clients while supporting Saudi Arabia’s continued growth and economic development.”

About Investcorp

Investcorp is a global investment manager specializing in alternative investments across four asset classes: Private Equity (mid-market buyouts, growth investments, and GP staking), Real Assets (real estate and infrastructure), Credit (CLOs, broadly syndicated loans and structured credit, and middle-market direct lending), and Liquid Strategies (absolute return investments and insurance asset management).

Since its inception in 1982, Investcorp has focused on generating attractive returns for its clients and creating sustainable long-term value by employing a disciplined investment process, leveraging deep sector expertise, and drawing on the resources of a global platform.

Investcorp invests its own capital alongside its clients, aligning interests across its investment strategies, and is committed to responsible investing and sustainable value creation within portfolio companies and the communities in which it operates.

Today, Investcorp manages approximately US$60 billion in assets, including assets managed by third-party managers. The firm operates from 14 offices across the United States, Europe, the GCC, and Asia – including India, China, Japan, and Singapore – and employs approximately 500 professionals representing over 50 nationalities worldwide.

For more information, visit www.investcorp.com and follow us @Investcorp on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

Media Contact:

International / GCC

Firas El Amine

felamine@investcorp.com

About SNB Capital

SNB Capital Company, a licensed entity by Capital Market Authority (CMA), is a leading regional financial institution with deep industry expertise across five business lines: Asset Management, Wealth Management, Securities, Investment Banking, and Principal Investments. SNB Capital is the leading broker in Saudi Arabia, and the largest asset manager in the Kingdom, with assets under management reaching SAR 246bn (USD 65bn) as of June 2025. https://snbcapital.com/ For media and general inquiries, contact: media-relations@alahlicapital.com