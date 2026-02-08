beIN has been the home of Premier Padel Tour events in the Middle East and North Africa Türkiye, Asia-Pacific, and North America since 2022.

New agreement marks 5 years of valued partnership between beIN and Premier Padel.

DOHA, LONDON, SINGAPORE, ISTANBUL, MIAMI – beIN MEDIA GROUP (‘beIN’), the global sports, entertainment and media group, has secured rights to all 2026 Qatar Airways Premier Padel Tour and the 2026 FIP World Cup in 39 territories across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), Türkiye, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and North America. Fans will be able to tune in via beIN’s flagship sports network, beIN SPORTS, as well as on beIN’s OTT platform, TOD, in the MENA region.

Premier Padel is the leading official professional padel tour worldwide, featuring the world’s best players in some of the most iconic locations across the globe. The 2026 season begins with the Riyadh Season P1 on 9 February 2026 and concludes with the Qatar Airways Premier Padel Finals in Barcelona, taking place between 7–13 December 2026. The season will feature 24 tournaments across 17 countries with inaugural tournaments in two new markets – UK (London) and South Africa (Pretoria). The deal also covers the FIP World Cup at the start of November.

Richard Verow, Chief Sports Officer of beIN MEDIA GROUP said: “We are delighted to be extending our partnership with Premier Padel, reinforcing beIN position as the home of one of the fastest-growing sports in the world. The 2026 season promises to be one of the most exciting yet and we look forward to bringing fans across our territories comprehensive, world-class coverage and behind the scenes content throughout the year.”

Rob Mitchell, Vice President, Commercial at Premier Padel said: “Our partnership with beIN is central to Premier Padel’s global growth strategy, particularly in bringing the sport to new fans and audiences across the key emerging regions of MENA, Türkiye, Asia-Pacific and North America. The implementation of the new “Star Point” scoring system for the 2026 season brings new broadcast appeal and opportunity for enhanced fan engagement.”

This agreement strengthens beIN’s position as the home of elite professional padel, having already broadcast the first tournament of the 2026 season, the GENERALI Hexagon Cup, in 27 territories across MENA, Türkiye, and North America. It also further enhances beIN’s multi-sport offering across key global markets, reinforcing its ongoing commitment to bringing fans closer to emerging and fast-growing sporting properties through premium live broadcast coverage and world-class storytelling.

Under the agreement, all live matches of the 2026 Qatar Airways Premier Padel Tour and 2026 FIP World Cup will be available to beIN subscribers across the following 39 territories: Algeria, Bahrain, Brunei, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, UAE, Yemen, Türkiye, Australia, Cambodia, East-Timor, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, United States of America and Canada.

About beIN MEDIA GROUP

beIN MEDIA GROUP is a leading independent global media group and one of the foremost sports & entertainment networks in the world. The group distributes and produces an unrivalled array of entertainment, live sport and major international events across 5 continents, 40 countries and in 9 different languages spanning Europe, North America, Asia, Australasia and the Middle East & North Africa (MENA). beIN MEDIA GROUP’s flagship sports network, beIN SPORTS, holds the single largest portfolio of sports rights of any global broadcaster; and through its iconic MIRAMAX film studio, beIN holds an extensive library of Hollywood blockbusters while having a growing presence in series and movies production and distribution, as well as in the digital space. beIN MEDIA GROUP acquired Digiturk, the leading pay-tv operator in Türkiye, in August 2016, and in 2022 launched its premium OTT service, TOD, across MENA and Türkiye.

For more information on beIN MEDIA GROUP, please contact: mediaoffice@bein.com