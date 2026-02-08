Torasna for Heritage Development & Management and Brassbell Hospitality Group have formed a Strategic Alliance to jointly pursue heritage-led hospitality developments across Egypt, positioning adaptive reuse as a scalable response to the country’s record-breaking tourism growth and expanding lodging capacity.

The alliance comes at a pivotal moment for Egypt’s tourism sector. Visitor arrivals reached an all time high of 19 million in 2025, while national policy targets a doubling of lodging capacity, currently estimated at 220,000 room keys, to support a goal of welcoming 30 million tourists annually by 2030.

The Strategic Alliance combines Torasna’s expertise in heritage-driven development, adaptive reuse concepts generation, and placemaking with Brassbell’s leadership in innovative hospitality operations and scalable accommodation models. Together, the parties aim to unlock the cultural, experiential, and economic potential of culturally significant properties while ensuring long-term commercial sustainability.

Ahmed Shaboury, Chairman and CEO of Torasna said: “Egypt is entering a defining phase for tourism, and heritage-led hospitality has a critical role to play in shaping its next chapter. Through this collaboration with Brassbell, we aim to transform culturally significant properties into living destinations that generate long-term economic and social value.”

Ahmed Ibrahim, Chairman and CEO of Brassbell Hospitality Group: “As Egypt’s tourism sector continues to evolve, hospitality must focus on creating destinations that are distinctive, sustainable, and relevant over the long term. Heritage-led assets, when thoughtfully developed and professionally operated, can contribute meaningfully to the country’s hospitality and tourism landscape.” The parties emphasised that the alliance provides a framework for alignment on vision, values, and strategic intent, while allowing opportunities to be structured on a project-by-project basis.