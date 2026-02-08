Doha, Qatar – Qatar Career Development Center (QCDC), founded by Qatar Foundation (QF), and Qatar Finance and Business Academy (QFBA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to launch a three-year strategic collaboration. This collaboration aims to synchronize training and development initiatives to advance shared national priorities in career development and professional learning. The MoU was signed by Saad Abdulla Al-Kharji, Executive Director of QCDC, and Dr. Khalifa Al-Salahi Al-Yafei, Chief Executive Officer of QFBA.

Under this collaboration, QCDC and QFBA will work to expand their open-calendar program offerings in career development. A cornerstone of this work is the joint delivery of a specialized career development certification program licensed by the National Career Development Association (NCDA). QFBA will also consult on and deliver customized programs tailored to QCDC’s needs in Qatar, while both parties will continue to explore additional areas of mutual interest as opportunities arise.

“By bringing together QCDC’s national mission in career guidance with QFBA’s expertise in professional learning, we are widening the pathways through which people in Qatar can build relevant skills and make informed career decisions,” said Saad Abdulla Al-Kharji, Executive Director of QCDC. “This collaboration strengthens the link between career development and real-world workforce requirements, and we expect it to translate into practical, high-quality programs that support youth, practitioners, and the wider community.”

Dr. Khalifa Al Salahi Al Yafei, CEO of Qatar Finance and Business Academy, said that signing the MoU marks a strategic step toward strengthening institutional collaboration and advancing career guidance and professional development practices across the country. He noted that this partnership reflects the Academy’s commitment to building an integrated training ecosystem grounded in quality and innovation, aimed at equipping talent with the skills required to keep pace with the rapidly evolving world of work. He added that the collaboration will create broader opportunities to develop impactful initiatives that enhance professional readiness and support the foundations of sustainable human capital development, in alignment with national priorities and QNV 2030.

To support the implementation of this collaboration, QCDC and QFBA will coordinate operational delivery plans, align responsibilities, and jointly track the outcomes of each co-developed initiative. This systematic approach will ensure that efforts are streamlined to sustains quality and measurable impact over the long term.

The collaboration reinforces a shared focus on standardizing and professionalizing career development practice through the advancement of clearer pathways, consistent quality, and stronger outcomes across education and workplace settings. It also aligns with QCDC’s broader efforts to establish a national-level career development ecosystem in Qatar. A key milestone in this effort is the recent launch of the region’s first Arabic-led Post-Graduate Diploma in Career Development, which is designed to strengthen the pipeline of specialized practitioners and embed lifelong learning as a driver of Qatar’s human capital priorities.

About Qatar Career Development Center

Qatar Career Development Center, founded by Qatar Foundation, aims to help the youth, particularly but not restrictedly students, across all Qatar’s education system’s tracks and stages, including the youth with special needs, to identify and fulfil their education and career goals. The center offers them high quality bespoke career development programs, services and activities, seeking to mobilize, educate and support them on how best to make and implement sound career decisions and plans, grow and develop professionally, and achieve their life goals in such ways that best contribute to Qatar’s development and prosperity.

In addition to the youth, Qatar Career Development Center targets a diverse group of individual and organizational stakeholders collectively referred to as the influencers of youth. This group primarily includes career practitioners and human capital professionals, academic advisors and administrators, parents and policy makers. The center engages them in various initiatives, projects and programs whose purpose is to educate, empower and support them in relation to their highly vital role as shapers and even definers of the youth’s future.

