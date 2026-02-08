Cairo, Egypt: As part of its ongoing commitment to developing innovative financing models that align with the aspirations of Egyptians and support the sustainability of high-impact sectors, Contact Now, the digital arm of Contact Financial Holding, a leading non-banking financial services provider, has announced its official entry into the Egyptian sports sector. This marks a new phase, positioning Contact Now as a financial enabler that translates stadium passion into accessible digital solutions. By reinforcing its role as a strategic partner and primary supporter of sports audiences, this step reshapes the relationship between fans and their favorite sports, while strengthening both the sustainability and vitality of Egypt’s sports ecosystem across all disciplines.

The announcement was made during Football Access Summit 2026, where Contact Now unveiled its first innovative digital solutions for consumers, designed to support Egyptian fans in their journey to back the national team at the 2026 World Cup, set to take place in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. These solutions are delivered through a flexible and seamless installment system that turns the dream of attending the tournament into a reality at the touch of a button.

Commenting on the launch, John Saad, Group CEO of Contact Financial Holding, said: “Today, sport has evolved into a fully integrated economic sector witnessing rapid growth in Egypt, where investment, technology, and audiences converge within a connected ecosystem with clear economic impact. At Contact Financial Holding, we engage within this ecosystem through innovative financing and insurance solutions designed to serve its diverse stakeholders, driven by our belief that sport is a high-potential sector that requires a balanced, forward-looking approach to strengthen its resilience and sustain its growth. Contact plays the role of a strategic partner, reinforcing the sector’s economic foundations, structuring interaction across its various components, and transforming fan momentum into long-term economic value. In doing so, we contribute to building a more sustainable, scalable, and growth-driven sports ecosystem in Egypt.”

For his part, Mohsen El Shaarani, Chief Digital Officer of Contact Financial Holding, stated: “We are developing integrated, technology-driven solutions that deliver a seamless digital financing experience, designed to meet the needs of diverse segments of the Egyptian audience, with a strong focus on ease of use and flexibility. These solutions are built on a fully integrated digital ecosystem that connects financing with end-to-end experience management, helping to overcome the financial barriers associated with sports participation. Our goal is to transform fan engagement from a momentary interaction into a structured, sustainable digital experience, starting with simplified installment processes and evolving into long-term relationships supported by data and technology. This approach supports the evolution of Egypt’s sports industry and enhances the efficiency of its broader economic ecosystem.”

This launch represents the first step within Contact Financial Holding’s broader vision to develop Egypt’s sports industry as a fully integrated economic ecosystem. It believes that supporting sports begins with empowering fans as core partners, opening the door in the future to a comprehensive roadmap of specialized solutions across multiple areas, including insurance solutions for sports as an ecosystem, to enhance sector stability and ensure sustainable long-term growth. Through this approach, Contact establishes the foundation for its role as a strategic financial partner that supports the growth of Egyptian sports and ensures the long-term sustainability of investments in the sector, in alignment with the ambitious future of sports in Egypt.