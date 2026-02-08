Dubai - Ambl, the real-time dining app that connects people to the city’s best restaurants, bars, and beach clubs, has unveiled its biggest update yet, a sleek rebrand and a multilingual AI chat assistant that makes going out as simple as sending a message.

Whether you say it in English, Arabic, French, or Russian, Ambl now understands what you’re in the mood for and finds the perfect spot in seconds.

Craving a sunset cocktail bar in JBR, a romantic dinner in DIFC, or a rooftop with great cocktails near Dubai Marina? Just tell Ambl, and it delivers instant, personalised recommendations based on your vibe, time, and location.

“No forms, no filters, no scrolling. Just tell Ambl what you want, and it handles the rest,” says Aaron Solomon, founder of Ambl. Think ChatGPT but for dining out.

Through direct integration with major global booking systems, the new chat interface lets users search, book, and confirm reservations instantly, with live availability straight from partner venues.

What’s New:

Real-time, conversational recommendations powered by adaptive AI - the more you speak to her, the more she learns about your preferences!

Curated experiences for date nights, group dinners, and exclusive events

Ambl’s latest update marks a first for hospitality tech, an intelligent, multilingual chat built around how people actually plan to go out: socially, spontaneously, and across cultures.

Already live across the UK and UAE, Ambl’s expansion is set to continue in new international markets.

A smarter way to reserve, just ask Ambl.

About Ambl

Ambl is a real-time discovery and reservations platform connecting restaurants, bars, pubs, and beach clubs with guests seeking instant, tailored booking experiences. Through AI-powered search and direct system integrations, Ambl helps venues increase visibility, reduce friction, and convert demand at the moment of intent.

Social Media Links

UAE: @ambl.ae

UK: @ambl.app

Website: https://www.ambl.co/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ambl-group/

For media inquiries, please contact:

Hannah Kai

E: hannah.kai@ambl.co