

The award reflects a year of growth, regional expansion, and continued investment in compliant payment infrastructure built for MENA businesses

Kuwait:Tap Payments, a payment institution and technology infrastructure provider founded in Kuwait, has been named Best Payments Solution by the MENA Fintech Association at Abu Dhabi Finance Week.

The award recognizes Tap Payments’ focus on building reliable and regionally relevant payment infrastructure that businesses across the Middle East and North Africa rely on every day. Tap supports merchants and enterprises with payment capabilities designed for local regulations, local payment methods, and real operating conditions across MENA.

The recognition reflects Tap Payments’ growth from a Kuwaiti fintech into a regional payment infrastructure provider, showing how products built locally can scale across MENA.



With regulatory approvals across key GCC markets, Tap Payments operates as a licensed payment provider in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, and Oman. This footprint reflects a long-term focus on regulatory compliance and building payment infrastructure that works across markets without adding operational complexity for businesses.

“This recognition reflects the continuous efforts of our team to build trusted payment infrastructure designed to support businesses and adapt to operational requirements across the region, with a continued focus on future-ready, customizable products that meet merchants’ needs and support sustainable growth”. said Ali Abulhasan, Co-Founder and CEO of Tap Payments.

Tap Payments thanks the MENA Fintech Association, the Abu Dhabi Finance Week organizers, its partners, and the teams across the business who contributed to this recognition.

Looking ahead, Tap Payments remains focused on strengthening regional payment infrastructure and supporting businesses as digital commerce continues to scale across MENA.

About Tap Payments

Founded in 2014, Tap Payments is a leading payment institution and technology provider transforming digital transactions across MENA. Trusted by over 120,000 businesses, Tap provides secure, locally built payment products designed for the realities of the region. With regulatory licenses across MENA, Tap Payments is driving the future of digital commerce.