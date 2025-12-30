Honoring 250 riders with various rewards… and providing health insurance and life insurance for 6 months to 800 riders

Cairo, Egypt: talabat Egypt, the leading technology platform in the e-commerce sector in the Middle East and North Africa, organized its annual Riders Appreciation Event 2025,” to honor the top riders from across the country. This comes as part of the company’s ongoing efforts to support its rider partners and provide them with a safe and comfortable work environment. The ceremony reflects talabat Egypt’s commitment to recognizing the efforts of the riders and their contribution to supporting the national economy and promoting comprehensive and sustainable development.

The ceremony, which is held annually across the region during the month of December, witnessed the honoring of 250 riders with various rewards and gifts. These included discount vouchers worth EGP 3,000–5,000 from Raneen, gifts from talabat Egypt and event sponsors Fawry, Tafweela and supported by Blu-EV, six-month health and life insurance through Fawry for 800 riders, Credit on the Tafweela app for 250 riders, and 10% discounts on electric bikes from Blu-ev and talabat.

During the ceremony, awards were distributed across several categories. A total of 84 riders received the Best Performers Award, 100 awards were granted to riders with longest tenures and highest performance, and 10 awards were given to electric bike riders from Blu-ev. Additionally, 20 awards were presented to the best female riders, in appreciation of their continuous efforts and their contribution to raising the level of services in Egypt. 10 special awards were also presented to riders who demonstrated outstanding integrity by finding lost sums of money and returning them to their owners, as well as to riders with disabilities who continued to work with dedication and commitment despite their disabilities.

Commenting on the occasion, Hadeer Shalaby, VP and Managing Director of talabat Egypt, stated: Riders represent a core part of talabat Egypt’s operating ecosystem and play a pivotal role on a daily basis. The Riders Appreciation Event is an opportunity to celebrate their efforts, highlight examples of commitment and excellence, and reaffirm the company’s appreciation for the role they play in its success and continuity.”

She added: “We are keen to provide a supportive work environment that focuses on safety and stability through practical initiatives that include training, health support, and incentives. This approach contributes to improving service quality, enhancing customer trust, and building a more sustainable operating ecosystem in the long term.”

Over the past period, talabat Egypt has launched several initiatives to support riders and ensure their safety. These initiatives included awareness sessions on safe driving and first aid, honoring the top 30 riders for compliance with safety protocols, distributing oils and protective equipment, in addition to free medical checkups in partnership with leading healthcare centers.

Through the “Riders Appreciation Event 2025,” talabat Egypt reaffirms its full commitment to recognizing and rewarding top performers and providing a motivating and safe work environment that ensures the best working conditions. This reflects the company’s dedication to supporting its riders and strengthening its leading position in the digital commerce and logistics services sector. As part of its innovative approach, talabat Egypt was also the first in the region to provide electric bikes to riders in partnership with Blu EV, promoting more sustainable and efficient delivery solutions. It also underscores talabat Egypt’s ongoing efforts to support and promote sustainability across its ecosystem.

About talabat Egypt

talabat is a leading technology platform for online ordering, offering food ordering, delivery, grocery, and essential retail products across the Middle East and North Africa. Its operations span the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, Egypt, Oman, Jordan, and Iraq. talabat supports local businesses and aims to provide a seamless and efficient food ordering and delivery experience by connecting customers with restaurants and stores, enabling them to choose everything they need while ensuring efficiency and convenience, in addition to offering multiple secure payment methods.