Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Esyasoft e-Mobility and ABB E-mobility today announced a strategic partnership under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly deploy EV charging solutions and integrated e-Mobility infrastructure across multiple regions.

The collaboration aims to deliver turnkey EV fleet electrification solutions for large-scale public transit and enterprise projects. Under the partnership, Esyasoft will lead project management, financing, operations, and Energy-as-a-Service delivery, while ABB E-mobility will provide its innovative EV charging technologies and global product portfolio.

Initial focus markets include the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America, with plans to expand into additional geographies over time.

Esyasoft brings deep expertise across the energy and utilities sector, with a strong track record in smart grids, digital energy platforms, and energy-integrated mobility solutions. Its end-to-end e-Mobility portfolio enables EV charging to be deployed as part of a broader, integrated ecosystem aligned with grid capacity, energy management, and digital control systems, rather than operating as a standalone asset.

ABB E-mobility is a global pioneer in electric vehicle charging, delivering robust and scalable solutions for public transit, fleets, retailers, and charging network operators worldwide.

By combining ABB E-mobility’s leadership in electrification and EV charging technologies with Esyasoft’s energy-domain expertise, digital platforms, and multi-country execution capability, the collaboration aims to deliver scalable, reliable, and interoperable charging solutions aligned with national electrification and decarbonization objectives.

Bruno Bourguet, President EMEA and Channel, ABB E-mobility, said:

“As electric mobility adoption accelerates globally, charging infrastructure and energy management are equally critical. This collaboration strengthens our ability to deliver reliable, future-ready charging solutions across diverse markets.”

Abdul Karim Sawan, CEO, Esyasoft e-Mobility, added:

“Our focus is on building e-Mobility solutions at the intersection of energy infrastructure, digital platforms, and operations and Energy-as-a-Service. Partnering with ABB E-mobility enables us to extend these capabilities globally with consistency and scale.”

The partnership reflects a shared commitment to advancing integrated, energy-aligned e-Mobility solutions through long-term collaboration.

Source: AETOSWire

Contact:

Aysha Sarna

marketing@esyasoft.com