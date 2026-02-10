The acquisition accelerates the growth and deployment of AI and sports technology solutions in Saudi Arabia and across international markets.

Together, HUMAIN and ai.io deliver endto-end AI solutions that expand access to sport and support participation, development, and performance worldwide.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – HUMAIN, a PIF company delivering full-stack artificial intelligence capabilities globally, today announced at the PIF Private Sector Forum the launch of HUMAIN Sport following the acquisition of a controlling interest in ai.io, a London-headquartered artificial intelligence and sports technology company.

The investment supports HUMAIN’s long-term strategy to expand the application of artificial intelligence across a wide variety of industries, including sport, and accelerates the development and deployment of advanced AI-driven sports technology solutions in Saudi Arabia and internationally.

Through HUMAIN Sport, the combined capabilities of HUMAIN and ai.io will deliver integrated, AI platforms designed to support the full sports ecosystem. These solutions will enable broader participation in sport, data-driven athlete development, enhanced performance analysis, intelligent facilities, and new forms of digital and fan engagement. By placing AI-enabled tools directly in the hands of athletes, coaches, organizations, and fans, HUMAIN Sport aims to expand access to sport and improve outcomes at every level, from grassroots participation to elite performance.

The acquisition enables HUMAIN to leverage ai.io’s existing products, technical expertise, and global sports relationships to accelerate international expansion and develop new use cases. At the same time, ai.io will benefit from HUMAIN’s AI infrastructure, platforms, strategic partnerships, and commercial scale, supporting the delivery of AI-powered sports solutions across multiple geographies and sports disciplines.

“Sport is one of humanity’s strongest forces for connection, and at HUMAIN we exist to bridge the gap between human potential and artificial intelligence,” said HUMAIN CEO, Tareq Amin. “Our investment in ai.io and the launch of HUMAIN Sport reflect this mission by using AI to unite people, empower athletes, and elevate participation and performance across the global sports ecosystem, while advancing our strategy to invest in leading AI companies worldwide. Strong commercial momentum is already evident, with multiple partnership agreements in development and announcements anticipated in the months ahead.”

Darren Peries, Founder and CEO of ai.io, added: “Partnering with HUMAIN significantly expands the reach and impact of our technology. Together, we can deploy AI solutions that support athletes, coaches, and organizations at every level of sport, while contributing to the growth of sports technology in the region and around the globe.”

HUMAIN Sport will operate as a dedicated sports technology vertical within HUMAIN, supporting deployments in Saudi Arabia and other international markets. By combining HUMAIN’s full-stack AI capabilities with ai.io’s sports-focused platforms, the partnership is positioned to deliver scalable solutions across professional, amateur, and grassroots sport, as well as related sectors such as education, health, and training.

About HUMAIN

HUMAIN, a PIF company, is a global artificial intelligence company delivering full-stack AI capabilities across four core areas: next-generation data centers; hyper-performance infrastructure and cloud platforms; advanced AI models, including some of the world’s most advanced Arabic large language models developed in the Arab world; and transformative AI solutions that combine deep sector insight with real-world execution.

HUMAIN’s end-to-end model serves both public and private sector organizations, unlocking value across industries, driving digital transformation, and strengthening capabilities through human–AI collaboration. With a growing portfolio of sector-specific AI products and a core mission focused on intellectual property development and global talent leadership, HUMAIN is engineered for international competitiveness and technological excellence.

About ai.io:

Headquartered in London with offices in the US, ai.io is a ground-breaking, award-winning Sports AI technology & data company, that develops AI & technology solutions across all sports.

An example of ai.io products that are available in the market today:

3DAT is the world’s most advanced markerless motion capture AI analysis tool that can analyze and report on any human, in any scene, performing any movement from any historical or live video - even from a mobile phone. 3DAT’s use cases are extensive - ranging from scouting and developing potential football players to healthcare, education, training, and even analyzing astronauts in space. 3DAT’s first use case is Sport – two products developed for sport are:

aiScout, is an AI app-based platform that was initially developed to support the Football industry, and is expanding to all sports, by analyzing, scoring, rating individuals using advanced in-house AI tools such as 3DAT, for talent analysis and ID, development and scouting athletes & players all via a mobile phone.

aiLab is an AI based platform that integrates third party sports science equipment to provide real time analysis, reporting and data insights to the athlete and staff. The aiLab software can be an added product to any current facility or delivered in state-of the-art turnkey solutions provided by ai.io.

