Dubai, UAE – The University of Dubai has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Laura Mazza, marking a significant step forward in strengthening international academic cooperation and fostering cross-cultural engagement between the United Arab Emirates and Italy.

The MoU signing ceremony reflects the University of Dubai’s commitment to expanding its global academic partnerships and advancing collaborative initiatives in education, innovation, and diplomacy. Laura Mazza is associated with the University of Dubai through her active involvement in joint academic programmes and strategic initiatives, particularly via Federformazione, where she serves as President. The Federformazione agreement also includes a partnership with the Pontifical University Antonianum.

Laura Mazza, President of Federformazione, said: “This Memorandum of Understanding represents a meaningful step toward building long-term academic bridges between Italy and the UAE. Education today must extend beyond borders, encouraging dialogue, innovation, and shared values. Through this collaboration with the University of Dubai, we aim to create opportunities that empower students and institutions alike, while strengthening cultural and intellectual exchange between our two countries.”

Dr. Eesa Mohammed Bastaki, President of the University of Dubai, added: “The University of Dubai is committed to forging international partnerships that enhance academic excellence and global engagement. This MoU reflects our vision to collaborate with distinguished academic leaders and institutions that share our focus on innovation, diplomacy, and future-ready education. We are confident that this partnership will contribute meaningfully to knowledge exchange and reinforce the strong educational ties between the UAE and Italy.”

The strategic alliance was coordinated by Aurela Cuku on behalf of Artissima Group, whose role was instrumental in bringing together the academic institutions and stakeholders involved. Through her cross-border expertise and longstanding engagement in international education and institutional partnerships, Cuku facilitated the dialogue and alignment that led to the successful signing of the MoU, reinforcing the importance of collaboration between academia, research, and diplomacy across Europe and the Middle East.

Under the agreement, both parties will work together to promote academic exchange, joint research projects, executive education programmes, and knowledge-sharing platforms that support innovation-driven learning. The collaboration also aims to enhance dialogue between academic institutions, policymakers, and industry leaders, reinforcing education as a cornerstone of sustainable international development.

The MoU further aligns with the University of Dubai’s vision to serve as a hub for academic excellence and global engagement, while supporting initiatives that bridge educational systems and cultural perspectives. Through this partnership, students, faculty members, and researchers will benefit from expanded opportunities for collaboration, exposure to international best practices, and participation in joint academic and professional initiatives.

Professor Laura Mazza serves as President of Federformazione and is a member of the Board of Directors of CUIRIF, the International Research Center of E-Campus University and the Pontifical University Antonianum. She is also a Professor of Digital Ethics, General Director of the University Department, and leads the Department of Research in Education, Innovation & Diplomacy.

Her academic and institutional leadership spans education policy, ethical innovation, and international cooperation, positioning her as a key figure in advancing structured dialogue between universities, research centres, and global education ecosystems. Her work continues to strengthen academic and cultural ties between Italy and the UAE, supporting shared goals in higher education development, leadership training, and institutional collaboration

The agreement reflects a shared commitment to fostering meaningful academic cooperation that transcends borders, contributing to the development of future-ready graduates and globally connected institutions. Both parties expressed confidence that the MoU will serve as a foundation for long-term collaboration, generating impact across education, research, and cultural exchange.

The MoU signing ceremony that gathered members of the UAE and Italian business community concluded with a reaffirmation of mutual commitment to advancing academic excellence and reinforcing the growing educational partnership between the UAE and Italy.