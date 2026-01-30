Abu Dhabi: Lulu Retail Company, the largest full-line retailer in the GCC, has opened a new express store in Al Ain, further strengthening its presence in a key residential area.

Spanning around 17,182 square feet, the store is expected to meet the daily shopping needs of the local community, according to a press release.

The new opening aligns with Lulu’s disciplined GCC expansion strategy and reinforces its commitment to accessibility and proximity for customers. It offers a convenient and time-saving shopping experience for visitors.

In 2025, Lulu successfully met its expansion targets by opening 20 new outlets across the region.

Last month, Lulu Retail launched a new 24,378-square-foot express store in Khor Fakkan, Sharjah.

