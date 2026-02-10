Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: DAN, a PIF Company specializing in agri, eco, and adventure tourism, signed two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with DRB Arabia and Fresh On Table, on the sidelines of its participation in the third edition of the PIF Private Sector Forum 2026, taking place on 9–10 February 2026 at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center in Riyadh.

The two MoUs reflect DAN’s direction to strengthen high-impact partnerships that contribute to advancing agritourism models, activating community roles within tourism destinations, and supporting local economic growth, particularly in promising rural regions.

The first MoU was signed with DRB Arabia, a company specializing in the development and operation of luxury camps that combine adventure, comfort, and sustainable experiences. The MoU was signed by Abdulrahman Abaalkhail, CEO of DAN, and Ahmad Arab, Founder and Chairman of DRB Arabia. Under this MoU, DRB Arabia will activate and operate the Community Centre at Tuaja Al-Ahsa, ensuring alignment of activities and events with the spirit, identity, and cultural vision of the region. The MoU also outlines the preliminary requirements for exploring additional collaboration opportunities across DAN’s other initiatives in the future, subject to mutual agreement.

The second MoU was signed with Fresh On Table, an agritech platform focused on supporting local farms and advancing sustainability. The MoU was signed by Abdulrahman Abaalkhail, CEO of DAN, and Atul Chopra, Founder and CEO of Fresh On Table. Under this MoU, both parties will collaborate to establish and operate a technology platform that connects agricultural products with the hospitality market, including hotels, restaurants, and cafés, to support and activate a “farm-to-table” model. The initiative aims to link farm owners directly with local market demand and enable the supply of fresh, high-quality produce from farms and suppliers to hospitality operators.

Commenting on the MoUs, Abdulrahman Abaalkhail said: “Partnerships are a core pillar that brings together specialized expertise and operational innovation across DAN’s business models, creating real value for communities. These two initiatives reflect our focus on empowering local companies, supporting farm owners, creating opportunities for local communities and entrepreneurs, advancing scalable agritourism models, and developing community-rooted initiatives with strong economic viability.”

Ahmad Arab said: “We see significant opportunities to deliver a Community Centre experience that complements Tuaja Al-Ahsa and reflects the cultural identity of the region. We look forward to working with DAN to develop operational programs that offer an authentic and enriching visitor experience.”

Atul Chopra said: “This partnership represents an opportunity to scale a model that places farmers at the heart of the ecosystem and connects them to real market demand, while enhancing supply chain efficiency for the hospitality sector. Together with DAN, we aim to build a platform that supports communities and contributes to local economic growth.”

Established in 2022, DAN aims to provide a diverse portfolio of owned assets and franchise experiences, including premium resorts, farms, and rural lodges. The company strives to meet guests’ varied preferences through daytime hospitality experiences alongside overnight stay options, while showcasing the Kingdom’s rich agricultural and natural diversity and strengthening connections with nature through distinctive agri, eco, and adventure tourism experiences.