Offsetting 110 tCO₂e and eliminating 150,000 plastic containers

Healthcare provided for more than 2,400 orphans across 13 cities

Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance has issued its 2024 Sustainability Report, highlighting the significant progress achieved during the year across environmental sustainability, social responsibility, and responsible resource management. The report reflects an institutional framework that links quality healthcare, environmental protection, and human development, in alignment with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The report outlines the company’s approach to integrating sustainability into its business model, focusing on its impact on society, the environment, employees, partners, and beneficiaries, supported by measurable performance indicators that demonstrate a long-term commitment to delivering sustainable value.

Environmental Impact

Environmental sustainability represented one of the key pillars of the 2024 report. Bupa Arabia achieved a 58% reduction in diesel consumption and a 64% decrease in refrigerant gas usage, contributing to a lower carbon footprint and improved energy efficiency across its operations, in line with the objectives of the Saudi Green Initiative.

The company further strengthened its environmental efforts through its partnership with the NABATIK initiative to plant trees, which is expected to offset 110 tCO₂e annually. In addition, Bupa Arabia phased out more than 150,000 single-use plastic bottles, contributing to waste reduction, conservation of natural resources, and the promotion of a cleaner and more sustainable environment.

Social Responsibility

On the community front, Bupa Arabia continued its commitment—spanning more than a decade—to supporting orphans. During 2024, the company expanded healthcare coverage to more than 2,400 orphans across 13 cities throughout the Kingdom, processing nearly 9,500 medical requests to ensure continuous access to high-quality healthcare services for children in need.

The Sustainability Report emphasizes that these initiatives reflect the company’s commitment to advancing health equity and supporting the most vulnerable segments of society, within a broader vision that views health as a cornerstone of community well-being and a central pillar of its corporate social responsibility strategy.

Healthy Living

As part of its efforts to encourage healthier lifestyles, Bupa Arabia organized the Bupa Marathon, one of its most impactful community initiatives. The event inspired thousands to embrace healthier and more active lifestyles across several cities in the Kingdom.

Beyond its sporting dimension, the marathon served as an awareness platform promoting preventive healthcare through wellness booths, medical check-ups, consultations, and family-oriented activities focused on movement, physical fitness, and chronic disease management. This initiative reflects Bupa Arabia’s commitment to fostering a culture of active and healthy living within Saudi society, based on its belief that sustainable health begins with proactive community engagement.

Responsible Leadership

In this context, Tal Nazer, CEO of Bupa Arabia, said: “Our 2024 Sustainability Report highlights Bupa Arabia’s ongoing commitment to people, society, and the environment. We are proud to support orphans, empower women, and champion innovation in healthcare, while ensuring the delivery of high-quality and environmentally responsible healthcare services.”

He added:

“These achievements represent key milestones in our journey. Sustainability for us is not a destination, but a long-term commitment that reflects our vision to build an innovative and trusted healthcare system—one that balances economic growth with social responsibility—while remaining true to our mission of helping people live longer, healthier, and happier lives across the Kingdom.”

Human Capital Development

The 2024 Sustainability Report demonstrated Bupa Arabia’s progress in building an inclusive and diverse workplace. Women accounted for 42% of the workforce and received approximately 44% of promotions during the year, reflecting the company’s commitment to women empowerment and equal opportunity.

The nationalization rate reached 85.41%, supporting the development of local talent, while total training hours exceeded 150,000. These included advanced leadership programs delivered in collaboration with leading global academic institutions such as the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Columbia University. Programs such as the Nurturing Talent Program and the Learning Hub contributed to the professional development of more than 1,000 employees.

Youth Empowerment

Bupa Arabia recorded an employee engagement score of 89%, surpassing global benchmarks, while maintaining zero workplace injuries for the fourth consecutive year—reflecting its strong focus on occupational health, safety, and employee well-being.

In terms of youth empowerment, the company invested in life-skills programs, ranging from interview training for orphans to initiatives designed to prepare young people for the labor market, build confidence, and foster ambition—helping develop a generation capable of contributing to a healthier and more sustainable future for the Kingdom.

Healthcare Innovation

As part of its digital transformation and healthcare innovation efforts, Bupa Arabia continued to develop an integrated model that redefines the healthcare experience by bringing together digital clinics, chronic care management programs, and home healthcare services under one umbrella through Bupa CareConnect.

Over 1 million lives served through digital healthcare services in 2024, helping improve access to healthcare, reduce pressure on hospitals, and strengthen preventive care through advanced digital solutions. This platform enables the delivery of high-quality healthcare in a smarter, simpler, and more sustainable way—ensuring access anytime and anywhere.

Global Recognition

Bupa Arabia’s sustainability efforts received regional and international recognition in 2024, with the company earning several prestigious awards, including Employer of the Year (CIPD MENA) and Best Insurance Brand (Insuretek 2024), underscoring its leadership in employee engagement and healthcare delivery.

The 2024 Sustainability Report reflects Bupa Arabia’s commitment to a business model that balances economic growth, social responsibility, and environmental protection—enhancing trust and contributing to a healthier and more sustainable future for the Kingdom.

