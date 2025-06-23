Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Jadwa Investment, a leading investment management and advisory firm in the Middle East, today announced the acquisition of a majority stake in Makhazen Alenaya through its flagship blind-pool vehicle, Jadwa GCC Diversified Private Equity Fund.

Founded in 2019, Makhazen is a fast-growing Saudi retail concept with 15 branches across the Kingdom. The company has redefined the beauty and personal care sector by pioneering an emerging retail format: the multi-category specialist. Makhazen offers a wide, curated product range at consistently affordable prices and through a premium one-stop-shop experience. Backed by strong consumer traction and a scalable operating model, the company is poised to expand its footprint across Saudi Arabia.

The transaction marks Jadwa’s fourth investment under Jadwa GCC Diversified Private Equity Fund (formerly known as GCC Private Equity Fund I). The fund’s prior investments include Gissah Perfumes, Blackspoon Group, and Tikkaway.

Tariq Al-Sudairy, Managing Director & CEO of Jadwa Investment, commented: “We are pleased to partner with Makhazen Alenaya in our second investment in the region’s retail sector. The transaction reflects our confidence in the Kingdom’s evolving consumer landscape, supported by far-reaching economic reforms and a shift toward modern retail formats.”

Elie El-Khoury, Head of Private Equity at Jadwa Investment, added: “Makhazen is a clear category leader in a fast-evolving retail landscape. It pioneered value-driven pricing with premium customer experience, which sets it apart from traditional formats and positions it for significant growth. This investment reflects our strategy to back high-growth businesses with scalable, defensible platforms.”

Speaking on behalf of Makhazen Alenaya, Abdullah Almudaihesh, Co-Founder and CEO, stated: “Partnering with Jadwa Investment marks a defining milestone in Makhazen’s journey. We will leverage Jadwa’s deep expertise to accelerate our growth, strengthen our operational capabilities and governance, and unlock long-term value. This partnership will reinforce our leadership position in the Kingdom’s beauty and personal care sector and lay the foundation to list on the Saudi Exchange’s Main Market.”

About Jadwa Investment

Jadwa Investment is a Riyadh-headquartered investment management and advisory firm with more than SAR 100 billion (USD 30 billion) in client assets across public equity, private equity, real estate, private credit, fixed income, and money market investments. Its clients include government-related entities, local and international institutional investors, prominent family offices, and high-net-worth individuals.

Jadwa Investment is licensed by the Capital Market Authority of Saudi Arabia (CMA) as a capital market institution, with registration number 06034-37.