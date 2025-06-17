Volkswagen Group South Africa (VWSA) has issued a safety recall for 142 Polo vehicles and eight Taigo models due to a potentially dangerous fault in the passenger airbag system. The affected vehicles, sold between December 2022 and January 2024, may contain defective gas generators in the front passenger airbag module.

According to the National Consumer Commission (NCC), the defect could result in the airbag failing to deploy properly during an accident. In some cases, the gas generator housing might rupture or dislodge fragments into the cabin, significantly increasing the risk of serious or fatal injuries to passengers. The NCC confirmed it was officially notified by VWSA of the fault.

As a precaution, affected owners are being urged to deactivate the front passenger airbag and to avoid using the front passenger seat entirely until repairs have been completed. VWSA has advised customers to visit any approved dealership for an inspection and replacement of the affected components if necessary.

The recall affects 141 Polo units released for sale nationally from 20 December 2022, along with one additional Polo and eight Taigo vehicles sold from 29 January 2024. The NCC emphasised that this recall falls under the Consumer Protection Act, which allows the commission to act swiftly in the interest of public safety.

While this recall is relatively limited in scale, it follows a broader safety campaign by Volkswagen Group South Africa in 2025 involving over 900 Polo sedans recalled for faulty rear-seatbelt latch plates, as reported by The Citizen. On the global stage, Volkswagen has also conducted major airbag-related recalls, including one in the U.S. covering more than 114,000 vehicles with Takata inflators that risk exploding due to propellant degradation, as reported by Reuters.

Consumers can use Volkswagen South Africa’s online recall tool to check whether their vehicle is affected. The NCC is urging swift action, warning that ignoring the recall could expose vehicle occupants to severe harm in the event of a collision.

For further information, affected customers may contact the NCC directly or reach out to VWSA dealerships for immediate assistance.

All rights reserved. © 2022. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).