Deliveroo has announced the launch of DeliveRoom, a first-of-its-kind rider rest area in the UAE designed to support rider welfare during the summer months. As part of Deliveroo’s 2025 Rider Summer Initiatives and its wider rest stations - which welcome over 110,000 rider visits - DeliveRoom is a double-decker bus transformed into a fully air-conditioned, home-style space. Launched in collaboration with Home Centre, the initiative offers riders a place to cool down and relax between orders, designed to feel like a living room on wheels.

Offering chilled refreshments, comfortable furnishing from Home Centre, and a welcoming indoor space, the DeliveRoom is more than a resting point, it’s a moment of comfort in the midst of a busy day.

Yazan Aburaqabeh, Director of Operations at Deliveroo Middle East said, “Every year, we strive to build on our commitment to rider well-being, and this year we're proud to do so in collaboration with Home Centre, the first brand of its kind to partner with us on an initiative dedicated to supporting riders. By bringing their expertise in building comfortable spaces to the DeliveRoom, Home Centre has helped us create a truly welcoming environment where riders can cool down, and recharge. This initiative is a reflection of our ongoing efforts to ensure that, especially during the UAE summer, our riders are protected, comfortable, and respected every day.”

Siddarth Sivaprakash, Head of Marketing & Brand at Home Centre, said, “At Home Centre, we design spaces with people at the heart, and the DeliveRoom was no exception. To bring this initiative to life, we took time to understand the rhythm of a rider’s day; their need to pause, recharge, and unwind between deliveries. From relaxed seating and cooling interiors to charging points and thoughtful touches, every element was carefully considered to offer a moment of comfort. We’re delighted to be collaborating with Deliveroo on this project as the first retailer to be part of this meaningful initiative, and to extend our design ethos to a part of the community that not only keeps our city moving but also satisfies our cravings, one delivery at a time.”

DeliveRoom joins a range of Summer Rider Initiatives that are rolled out each year to support riders navigate the season including Roo Buses, Rider Kits, Water Distribution, special events and rewards for riders, and Rest Stations across the UAE.

Roo Buses

Deliveroo is once again rolling out its fleet of Roo Buses across the UAE, offering mobile, air-conditioned pit stops for riders on the go. Operational seven days a week across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Ajman, Sharjah, and Ras Al Khaimah, the Roo Buses offer much-needed shelter and hydration throughout the day. In addition to the mobile rest points, Deliveroo cloud kitchens (Editions) and Grocery (HOP) sites across Dubai and Abu Dhabi continue to serve as additional cool-down zones throughout the summer season.

Water Distribution

Water is distributed daily at all Editions and HOP sites, where riders can pick up chilled bottles or refill their own. As part of the wider hydration effort, Deliveroo also works closely with its restaurant partners to provide water and shaded resting areas while riders wait to pick up orders. Customers are encouraged to support this initiative with small gestures, like offering a bottle of water upon delivery, to help riders stay cool and feel appreciated.

Rider Kits

To further support riders, Deliveroo has introduced seasonal Rider Kits that include heat-protection gear such as cooling vests, electrolyte sachets, breathable uniforms made of 100% UV-blocking polyester, and windshield visors to protect phones and bikes from extreme temperatures. The kits are designed specifically for UAE conditions, ensuring riders are equipped to manage the heat safely and comfortably.

Seasonal Rider Events

Deliveroo also celebrates its riders with a calendar of seasonal events and appreciation activities. From engagement bonuses and gadget giveaways to themed gatherings, these efforts aim to build community and reward riders for their ongoing commitment during the year.

Respect Pledge

Deliveroo's summer efforts are rooted in its Respect Pledge, an ongoing promise to ensure that riders are treated with dignity and care. This pledge is shared with riders and partners alike, calling for a culture of empathy and mutual respect across every touchpoint of the delivery experience.

Deliveroo’s Summer Initiatives continue to reflect a comprehensive approach to rider well-being, ensuring that while the temperatures may rise, riders continually feel cared for both on and off the road.

About Deliveroo

Deliveroo is an award-winning delivery service founded in 2013 by William Shu and Greg Orlowski. Deliveroo works with approximately 181,000 best-loved restaurants and grocery partners, as well as around 135,000 riders to provide the best on-demand delivery experience in the world. Deliveroo is headquartered in London, with offices around the globe. Deliveroo operates across 9 markets, including Belgium, France, Italy, Ireland, Qatar, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and the United Kingdom.