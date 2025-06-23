Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Infracorp, a leading specialised company in investing in the infrastructure and sustainable development sector, has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bahrain Bayan School aimed at fostering a strategic partnership and providing enhanced learning and training opportunities for students.

The signing ceremony took place at the Bahrain Bayan School, where the agreement was signed by Dr. Shaikha Mai bint Sulaiman Al Otaibi, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees at Bahrain Bayan School, and Mr. Majed Al Khan, Chief Executive Officer of Infracorp, in the presence of senior officials and executives from both parties.

Under the terms of the agreement, students in Grades 10 and 11 will benefit from hands-on training opportunities across various departments within Infracorp, including project management, accounting, marketing, human resources and others. The programme will also feature specialised workshops on sustainability and project management, as well as site visits to Infracorp’s development projects, offering students valuable exposure to advanced technologies and operational practices.

In addition, Infracorp will sponsor the procurement of various tech tools and equipment to support the school’s educational objectives. These will include mobile devices, tablets, interactive screens, educational software and networking hardware. This initiative reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to corporate social responsibility, the promotion of sustainable development goals in the Kingdom, and its belief that investing in human capital is fundamental to the prosperity of future communities.

Commenting on the occasion, Dr. Shaikha Mai bint Sulaiman Al Otaibi, Chairperson of the Board of Trustees at Bahrain Bayan School, stated: “We deeply value this generous initiative by Infracorp, which reflects a true spirit of community partnership. It opens new educational and training horizons for our students, laying a strong foundation for developing their skills, enhancing an interactive and innovative learning environment, and supporting our holistic mission to cultivate tomorrow’s leaders and empower society with promising talent.”

On his part, Mr. Majed Al Khan, CEO of Infracorp, said: “We are delighted to expand our collaboration with Bahrain Bayan School. Supporting the education sector is a key pillar of our mission to advance sustainability and contribute to societal development. Through this partnership, we aim to help students connect theoretical knowledge with practical experience, broaden their understanding of infrastructure and green investment, and prepare them to be the creative and responsible leaders of a prosperous and sustainable national economy , in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and the directives of our wise leadership.”

About Infracorp:

Infracorp B.S.C., is a company specialised in investing in the infrastructure and sustainability development sector, with a capital of USD 1.2 billion. Infracorp manages a portfolio of nearly USD 3 billion in infrastructure assets, including a 250 million square feet land bank in the GCC, North Africa and South Asia, which is earmarked for sustainable economic and social infrastructure.

Infracorp’s sustainability strategy is designed to generate strong long-term returns for investors through proactive management of ESG risks, and by embracing opportunities for value creation in the sustainable investment ecosystem.

The Company focuses on investments in developing communities and investing in logistics and technologies that support sustainability and renewables, as well as social infrastructure assets across the education and healthcare sectors.