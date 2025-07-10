Hilton to debut lifestyle brand in the Kingdom with a locally inspired property in the heart of Madinah

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia: Hilton (NYSE: HLT) today announced the signing of Diyar Ajwa, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, in partnership with Al Musbah Group – marking the debut of the lifestyle Tapestry Collection brand in Saudi Arabia. Expected to open later in 2025, the new signing reinforces Hilton’s continued expansion in the Kingdom and adds to its growing presence in one of the world’s most significant religious tourism destinations. With this addition, Hilton remains on track to reach its milestone of 100 hotels trading and in the pipeline across Saudi Arabia.

Strategically located north of the central Haram area in Madinah, Diyar Ajwa, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, will offer direct pedestrian access and views of Al Masjid Al Nabawi, providing guests with a convenient and comfortable stay. The property will benefit from strong transport links, including proximity to Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport and connectivity via the Haramain High-Speed Rail, which links Makkah, Madinah, and Jeddah.

Mohammed Almusbahi, Director, Al Musbah Group, commented: “We are proud to partner once again with Hilton to introduce the first Tapestry Collection by Hilton in the Kingdom. With its unique identity rooted in local heritage, this hotel will offer visitors and pilgrims an authentic and memorable stay in the heart of Madinah. Our continued collaboration with Hilton reflects our shared vision to support the Kingdom’s hospitality goals and deliver world-class offerings across key cities.”

The hotel will offer 221 guest rooms and suites, along with an all-day dining restaurant, a café, and a fitness centre. The property's design narrative will be inspired by the revered Ajwa date, grown exclusively in Madinah, adding a rich cultural touch to the guest experience.

Carlos Khneisser, chief development officer, Middle East & Africa, Hilton, said: “We are delighted to introduce the Tapestry Collection brand to Saudi Arabia with the signing of Diyar Ajwa, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, in partnership with Al Musbah Group. This signing builds on our longstanding relationship and highlights Hilton’s commitment to growing and diversifying our portfolio as we introduce more of our award-winning brands in key destinations across the Kingdom.”

Tapestry Collection by Hilton is a global portfolio of independent hotels, each with an original, vibrant personality. Every hotel’s unique story comes to life through elevated design and food & beverage inspired by the locale, offering guests authentic experiences across an array of destinations worth exploring.

Hilton currently operates 20 hotels across Saudi Arabia, with 77 more in the pipeline, representing a quarter of all branded hotel rooms under construction in the country. Most recently, Hilton signed Spark by Hilton Makkah Aziziyah with Al Musbah Group, marking the premium economy brand’s debut to the Middle East and Africa region. Hilton’s robust pipeline in Saudi Arabia underscores the company’s role in shaping the future of hospitality in the Kingdom and its alignment with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

About Al Musbah Group

Al Musbah Group (AMG) is a Jeddah based privately owned successful network of companies thriving in diverse businesses across Saudi Arabi and the Middle East region. Commencing business as a retailer of perfumes, the Almusbah Group has since expanded business into a wide range of sectors including Real Estate, Retail, Construction, Food & Beverage, Travel Retail, gifts & souvenirs, IT development and IT services, Telecom and Fibre solutions Hospitality and car parking and related technology, to name a few. Winning the bid to inaugurate Duty Free Shops in Saudi, we successfully launched and operated the Kingdom’s first Duty Free Shop in Jeddah airport followed by two more shops in Riyadh and Dammam airports. Our parking subsidiary Mawgif which manages over 300,000 car spaces every day including winning the largest airport parking concession contract at Dubai International airports. Brew92 is our Saudi developed multi award winning coffee roastery developed inhouse. With our global and local team, we bring international experience and local understanding across the business. See more at www.almusbah.com

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 24 world-class brands comprising more than 8,600 properties and nearly 1.3 million rooms, in 139 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed over 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, was named the No. 1 World’s Best Workplace by Great Place to Work and Fortune and has been recognized as a global leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. Hilton has introduced industry-leading technology enhancements to improve the guest experience, including Digital Key Share, automated complimentary room upgrades and the ability to book confirmed connecting rooms. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the more than 218 million members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy. With the free Hilton Honors app, guests can book their stay, select their room, check in, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check out, all from their smartphone.

About Tapestry Collection by Hilton

Tapestry Collection by Hilton is a portfolio of nearly 160 independent hotels each with an original, vibrant personality, encouraging guests to enjoy off-the-beaten-path experiences in destinations worth exploring. While each property has a unique story to share that comes to life through uplifting design and unique food & beverage, every Tapestry Collection property is united by the reliability that comes with the Hilton name, in addition to the benefits of the award-winning Hilton Honors program. Experience Tapestry Collection by Hilton by booking at tapestrycollectionbyhilton.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits.