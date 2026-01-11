Jeddah: Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, has added Kozhikode in the Republic of India to its scheduled international network, becoming its seventh destination in India, alongside Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kochi, Delhi, Hyderabad, and Lucknow. This addition aligns with Saudia’s expansion strategy to reach new international destinations, connect the world to the Kingdom, optimize the utilization of its modern fleet, and strengthen its global competitiveness.

Operations to Kozhikode will commence on February 1, 2026, with four weekly flights from King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. Bookings are now available via Saudia’s website and mobile app. Coordination is currently underway with airport authorities in Kozhikode to finalize all operational arrangements ahead of the launch.

The addition of Kozhikode strengthens Saudia’s global network, which includes more than 100 destinations across four continents, serving tourism, business travel, and the Hajj and Umrah seasons. Saudia currently operates over 550 domestic and international flights daily, reflecting the scale of its operations and its continued focus on expanding global connectivity.

About Saudia:

Saudia (Saudia Airlines) is the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Established in 1945, the company has grown to become one of the Middle East’s largest airlines.

Saudia has invested significantly in upgrading its aircraft and currently operates one of the youngest fleet with 149 aircraft. The airline serves an extensive global route network covering around 100 destinations across four continents, including all 26 domestic airports in Saudi Arabia.

A member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO), Saudia has also been a member airline in SkyTeam, the second largest alliance, since 2012.

Saudia was recently named “Best Airline Staff Service” for 2025 by Skytrax and ranked 17th in the global airline rankings. In addition, Saudia ranked first globally for on-time performance (OTP), according to Cirium. Saudia recognized at the APEX World Class 2026 Awards, receiving the “World Class Airline” title for the fifth consecutive year and the “Best in Class: Service–Guest Experience” award for the second consecutive year.

