Bahrain: Vatel Bahrain organized a workshop for students from St. Christopher’s School who are enrolled in the BTEC Travel and Tourism pathway. The workshop was held in collaboration with Mövenpick Hotel Bahrain as part of the college’s ongoing efforts to broaden students’ awareness of higher education opportunities within the hospitality sector and to introduce them to the diverse academic and professional options available in this dynamic field.

The workshop highlighted the bachelor's degree in international Hotel Management offered by Vatel Bahrain as an ideal option for students who wish to continue their university studies in the same discipline and build on their academic and professional journey in tourism, hospitality and hotel management.

The college’s team presented an overview of the programme and the promising prospects it offers for excellence within the local, regional and international hospitality markets. The programme features a significant practical training component delivered in four-star and five-star hotels across the Kingdom of Bahrain and abroad, enabling students to acquire global professional experience that prepares them to enter the job market with confidence and strong competitive capabilities.

During the workshop, students were introduced to the fundamental skills required in the hospitality industry, in addition to the most prominent career pathways and opportunities for professional growth within the sector. The workshop also addressed the strong interest expressed by many students in pursuing their university studies in Bahrain while still benefiting from an international learning experience. Vatel Bahrain offers this possibility through global internship placements that provide students with hands on experience in leading hospitality institutions around the world while they continue their academic studies within the Kingdom.

Sheikh Khaled bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, General Director of Vatel Bahrain, stated, "This initiative underscores the college’s ambition to nurture a new generation of talented young individuals equipped to excel in the hospitality sector across Bahrain, the region and the wider global landscape. By supporting students in their academic and professional development and guiding them as they explore the breadth of opportunities within the hospitality field before entering university, the college helps broaden their perspectives and enables them to make informed decisions grounded in practical insight and real-world understanding."

Sheikh Khaled added that the college remains committed to strengthening its collaboration with a wide range of educational institutions and to organizing open day activities and introductory sessions that showcase the opportunities available at Vatel Bahrain. These efforts aim to raise awareness of the advantages offered to students, which include an advanced and stimulating learning environment and training experiences of international caliber, along with strong assurances of high-quality employment opportunities for all graduates.

For more information, please contact:

Zainab Ashoor | Marketing & Communications Specialist

z.ashoor@vatel.bh

Al Jasra, Kingdom of Bahrain

About Vatel Hotel and Tourism Business School:

Vatel Hotel & Tourism Business School was established in France in 1981, specializing in business management within the hospitality and tourism sectors. It has since expanded to 50 campuses across 34 countries. The Bahrain campus, founded in 2018, is part of this global network. Vatel holds a distinguished international reputation, with over 50,000 graduates worldwide who have gone on to become leaders in the industry. Vatel has consistently been ranked first in France and 12th globally in hospitality management, according to the latest QS rankings, maintaining this position for four consecutive years.