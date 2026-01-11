Riyadh – NVSSoft has received official accreditation from the Saudi Digital Government Authority (DGA) for its Tarasol platform, a comprehensive solution for managing government correspondence and collaboration.

The announcement was made during an official awarding ceremony hosted by the DGA to recognize accredited products. Tarasol was among the only nine platforms selected by the DGA following a national initiative to assess and certify correspondence systems used across Saudi government entities.

The selection process involved a structured evaluation against 66 technical and functional criteria defined by the DGA. These covered system reliability, integration readiness, user experience, compliance with regulatory requirements, and support for continued enhancement. The process also included document reviews, product demonstrations, and on-site or remote validation sessions.

Tarasol has a long-standing presence in Saudi Arabia, where it has been deployed by major government entities for over a decade. NVSSoft continues to enhance the platform with new features, including capabilities driven by artificial intelligence, to respond to evolving user needs and governance requirements.

Commenting on the accreditation, Abdullah Al Obailan, Regional Director at NVSSoft, said the recognition reflects the platform’s long-standing role in supporting government operations in the Kingdom. “Tarasol has earned the trust of government entities in Saudi Arabia through years of real-world use. This accreditation confirms its readiness to meet national standards, while our continued investment in innovation and artificial intelligence ensures the platform evolves in line with future government needs.”

A full overview of the accreditation process and selected products is available in the official DGA report: https://dga.gov.sa/ar/digital-knowledge/government-correspondence-products-accreditation-report

About NVSSoft

NVSSoft is a leading provider of Enterprise Information Management Solutions, dedicated to enabling and empowering digital transformation. NVSSoft is headquartered in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia with a strong presence in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region. The company operates through a network of regional offices and collaborates with a worldwide ecosystem of resellers, value-added distributors, and system integrators. NVSSoft's comprehensive suite of solutions empowers organizations to streamline their operations, harness the power of their data, and thrive in the digital age. Learn more at www.nvssoft.com.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Orfan Masri

omasri@nvssoft.com

Reem Al Otaibi

ralotaibi@nvssoft.com