Kuwait: Burgan Bank announced the expansion of its innovative SoftPOS solution powered by K-NET, now enabling merchants to accept credit card payments directly through their smartphones. The service upgrade marks a major milestone in the Bank’s digital payments strategy, positioning Burgan Bank among the first in Kuwait to offer a holistic SoftPOS solution that supports debit card, credit card, and prepaid card payments, replacing traditional POS devices.

SoftPOS transforms any compatible smartphone into a secure, fully functional payment terminal, giving merchants, SMEs, startups, and home-based businesses a simple and cost-effective way to accept contactless payments anytime and anywhere. The enhanced SoftPOS service aligns with Burgan Bank’s robust digital transformation strategy and active contribution to achieving the Vision 2035 goal to transform Kuwait into a cashless, digital-first economy, empowering businesses to modernize their payment methods and operate with greater flexibility and mobility.

Commenting on the software’s latest update, Mr. Abdullah Hussain Al-Maqseed, Executive Manager – Merchant Acquiring at Burgan Bank, said: “In line with our committed contribution to achieving Kuwait Vision 2035 goals and supporting our local economy’s transition to a digital one, as well as our momentous digital transformation journey, we continue to deploy the latest financial technologies available to add ease, convenience, and security to our customers’ day-to-day business operations. Adopting SoftPOS powered by K-NET marks a milestone in our offerings for merchants, especially whose businesses are naturally portable and on-the-go, empowering them to accept payments seamlessly wherever and whenever.”

In addition, SoftPOS is governed by advanced data and cyber security features, in adherence to the cyber security framework set forth by the Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) and Burgan Bank’s stringent risk management strategy. The encrypted transactions guarantee the highest degree of safety for all client data and transaction information, guarding them against theft.

For merchants interested in elevating their everyday transactions and offering their customers a seamless checkout experience, more information about SoftPOS can be found on Burgan Bank’s website (www.Burgan.com). For more inquiries, call customer support at 1804080.

About Burgan Bank

Established in 1977, Burgan Bank is a Kuwait-based conventional bank with a significant focus on the corporate and financial institution sectors. From its earliest days, the Bank has significantly sought to diversify its offering to cater to its growing retail and private banking customer base.

Burgan Bank has majority-owned subsidiaries, collectively known as the “Burgan Bank Group”, in the MENAT region. This Group is supported by one of the largest branch networks across the region and includes: Gulf Bank Algeria – AGB (Algeria), Tunis International Bank – TIB (Tunisia), Burgan Bank Turkey (Turkey) and United Gulf Bank (Bahrain). Furthermore, Burgan Bank has a presence in the UAE through its corporate office, Burgan Financial Services Limited.

The Bank has continuously improved its performance over the years, through an expanded revenue structure, diversified funding sources, and a strong capital base. The adoption of state-of-the-art services and technology has positioned it as a trendsetter in the domestic market and within the MENA region. Moreover, Burgan Bank’s brand has been built on a foundation of real values – trust, commitment, excellence, and progression – which serve as a reminder of the high standards to which the Bank always aspires. In fact, the Bank’s core philosophy of ‘Driven by You’ is the foundation on which its products and services are continuously developed.

Burgan Bank has achieved the LEED v4.1 O+M: EB Gold Certification for its Head Office in Kuwait City. The Bank has also obtained the ISO/IEC 27001: 2022 Information Security Management Systems certificate (ISMS), ISO /IEC 27701:2019 Privacy Information Management Systems (PIMS), ISO/IEC 20000-1: 2018 Information Technology Service Management System (ITSMS) and was re-certified with the prestigious ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System (QMS), making it one of the few banks in the GCC and Kuwait to receive such certification for five consecutive times. At the same time, the Bank has the distinction of being the only Bank in Kuwait to have won the JP Morgan Chase Quality Recognition Award for twenty consecutive years. Moreover, in a testament to its dedication to the development of its human capital, Burgan Bank is the first bank in Kuwait to be certified as a Great Place to Work®, earning the distinct honor in 2023.

Burgan Bank is a majority-owned subsidiary of KIPCO (Kuwait Projects Company), one of the largest holding companies in the MENA region.