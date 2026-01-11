Manama – Bahrain Marina Development Company (BMDC), the master developer of the Bahrain Marina project on Manama’s eastern waterfront, has announced the launch of the show apartments at Bahrain Marina Residences, the luxury residential tower that represents one of the flagship components of the project’s first phase. The company has extended an open invitation to the public to visit the show apartments and experience first-hand the refined lifestyle offered by the development.

The show apartments comprise a variety of residential layouts, including a fully furnished one-bedroom apartment, as well as two- and three-bedroom units, all carefully designed to provide visitors with a realistic impression of the residences. The apartments showcase high-quality design, spacious interiors and stunning sea views, while allowing visitors to explore the premium finishes and superior materials that reflect the company’s commitment to the highest construction standards in Bahrain’s real-estate market.

Commenting on the launch, Engineer Hisham Almoayyed, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Bahrain Marina Development Company, said: “The launch of the show apartments at Bahrain Marina Residences marks an important milestone that reflects the tangible progress achieved on the project and brings to life our vision of delivering an integrated lifestyle that combines luxury with distinctive waterfront views. We have ensured that every residence serves as a benchmark for contemporary design and meticulous attention to detail, in line with Bahrain Marina’s status as a landmark development in the heart of Manama.”

He added: “Through this initiative, we are offering clients and interested visitors a unique opportunity to experience the quality of living at the project and to explore the level of excellence in every detail, from generous living spaces and panoramic views to the premium facilities that ensure a refined and well-balanced lifestyle for residents.”

Bahrain Marina Residences is strategically located in the heart of Manama, close to the Bahrain National Museum, and is surrounded by a comprehensive mix of leisure, retail, dining and café destinations. Its proximity to the marina and yacht club further enhances the integrated waterfront living experience available to residents and visitors alike. The tower also features a range of exclusive amenities, including separate fitness centres for men and women, an indoor swimming pool, a private cinema, entertainment lounges, and dedicated children’s areas.

Bahrain Marina Development Company has invited those interested in visiting the show apartments to contact the sales team in advance to schedule an appointment by calling (+973) 38 103 103.

About Bahrain Marina

Bahrain Marina is an extraordinary waterfront development strategically positioned on the eastern coast of Manama, the capital of Bahrain. With a development budget of BD 200 million, this landmark project features an array of luxury retail outlets, fine dining restaurants, and internationally renowned cafes. The development also includes a shopping mall, a marina with yacht parking, and an expansive 3,200-square-meter marine club offering a wide range of recreational activities and marine programs, contributing significantly to the Kingdom's tourism sector.

In addition, Bahrain Marina provides a unique residential experience with luxurious freehold units, premium hotel accommodations, extensive green spaces, and high-end sports facilities. The project is designed to promote a balanced lifestyle that enhances residents' and visitors' quality of life.

For more information and to experience the future of luxury living, please visit www.bahrainmarina.bh.

