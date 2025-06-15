Beni Suef – In line with its ongoing commitment to sustainability and industrial innovation, TITAN Egypt has announced its participation as a key industrial partner in the “Green Recycling Innovation and Sustainable Development” Alliance, led by Beni Suef University. The alliance is part of the official framework of the presidential initiative “Alliance & Development – Northern Upper Egypt.”

The initiative aims to develop an integrated model for recycling industrial, agricultural, and plastic waste, while also exploring the potential of reusing construction and demolition waste to produce advanced and eco-friendly building materials. This will be achieved by leveraging the latest advancements in scientific research and industrial technology, including applications of artificial intelligence, to enhance recycling efficiency and reduce the carbon footprint.

Beni-Suef University is leading the alliance in its role as a pioneering academic institution in Upper Egypt, channeling its research capacities and scientific expertise to support environmental development and the circular economy. This initiative was launched under the direct guidance of Prof. Dr. Mansour Hassan, President of Beni-Suef University, who strongly believes in bridging scientific research with real-world application in service of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The alliance launch event was attended by Mr. Amr Reda, CEO of TITAN Egypt; Dr. Ahmed Mohamed Hassan Bakhit, Dean of the Faculty of Engineering and Coordinator of the Alliance; along with Eng. Hossam Taha, Beni Suef Plant Manager at TITAN Egypt; and Captain Tony Othman, Head of Internal and External Affairs at TITAN Egypt.

In his remarks, Mr. Amr Reda, CEO of TITAN Egypt, stated: “We are proud of our partnership with Beni-Suef University, which exemplifies the synergy between industry and academia. This alliance presents a real opportunity to explore and repurpose construction and demolition waste into low-carbon, environmentally compatible building solutions—perfectly aligned with TITAN Egypt’s vision for sustainable industrial transformation.”

He added: “We are fully committed to leveraging our industrial and technical capabilities to support this pioneering project and ensure that its outcomes translate into scalable applications within the Egyptian market.”

For his part, Prof. Dr. Mansour Hassan, President of Beni-Suef University, commented: “Our participation in this alliance reflects our deep conviction in the importance of academic institutions actively engaging in impactful national initiatives that contribute to the state's green development goals. We firmly believe that the integration of scientific research, industry, and community service is the true path to lasting and meaningful change.”

Through this partnership, TITAN Egypt reaffirms its steadfast commitment to driving environmental innovation in the construction sector and actively contributing to national efforts to achieve carbon neutrality and foster sustainable development across Egypt.

About TITAN Egypt

TITAN Egypt is a key player in Egypt’s building materials industry and the local arm of TITAN Group—a global leader with over 120 years of expertise across more than 25 countries. Since 1999, the company has been shaping the Egyptian construction landscape through high-quality cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, and innovative alternative fuel solutions.

With state-of-the-art production facilities in Alexandria, Beni Suef, Giza, Damietta, and Suez, TITAN Egypt is not only supporting national infrastructure and industrial growth, but also playing a critical role in regional reconstruction efforts.

The company is widely recognized for its sustainability leadership—pioneering the use of green cement, achieving a 40% thermal substitution rate, and investing in circular economy practices through its alternative fuels company, GAEA. Aligned with Egypt’s National Climate Change Strategy 2050 and the UN Sustainable Development Goals, TITAN Egypt embeds environmental responsibility, social impact, and economic value creation across its operations.