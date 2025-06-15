100 startups graduate from the Orange Corners Egypt programme in the Delta region, with a focus on industries including agriculture, food security, climate action, -health, education and tech-based startups offering sustainable solutions.

Over 50% women participation, Orange Corners ensures contributing to inclusive economic growth and job creation across 7 governorates in Upper Egypt and Delta.

Orange Corners, an initiative of the Kingdom of the Netherlands was launched in Egypt in 2021 to provide young aspiring entrepreneurs with training, networks, and facilities to start and grow innovative businesses that supports Egypt Vision 2030 and key UN SDGs.

Cairo, Egypt: In a powerful celebration of youth innovation and entrepreneurship, the Orange Corners Egypt programme, an initiative of the Kingdom of the Netherlands marked a new milestone with the graduation of this year’s first cycle from its flagship Delta Cohort. Held at the Embassy of the Netherlands in Egypt in the presence of H.E. Peter Mollema, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands and under the auspices of H.E. Dr. Rania Al-Mashat, Minister of Planning, Economic Development, and International Cooperation, the event brought together government, development, and private sector leaders in support of Egypt’s next generation of entrepreneurs.

Joined by key partners from the private sector, Nikolay Mladenov, Managing Director at Al Ahram Beverages Company; Abdallah Salam, President & CEO of Madinet Masr; and Paolo Vivona, Managing Director of ALEXBANK. The event honored the graduation of 100 startups, including 52 women-led ventures, from across Egypt’s Delta region.

The 2025 Delta Cohort placed a special focus on vital sectors including, agri-food innovation, tech-based startups offering sustainable solutions, climate- and water-smart agriculture, as well as creative industries. The program ensures that more than 50% of participants are women, affirming its commitment to gender equity and inclusive economic growth.

Each cycle offers young entrepreneurs a comprehensive support system: business development training, mentorship, access to networks, and business coaching. In 2025 alone, the program is expected to support 130 startups, including 30 from Upper Egypt (Assiut and Luxor) and 100 from the Delta region (Alexandria, Beheira, Kafr El Sheikh, Dakahlia, and Menoufia). Each graduate is estimated to generate 2 to 5 additional job opportunities, potentially impacting over 3,000 individuals through direct and indirect employment.

Orange Corners program, launched in Egypt in 2021 as part of a global initiative by the Kingdom of the Netherlands, is implemented by Outreach Egypt, and in partnership with Al Ahram Beverages Company, Madinet Masr, and ALEXBANK. This public-private partnership empowers youth aged 18–35 in underserved regions by transforming ideas into scalable businesses. Aligned with Egypt Vision 2030 and five key UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs 4, 5, 8, 9, and 13), the program fosters inclusive growth, innovation, and sustainability recognizing Egypt’s youth as a driving force behind the country’s future.

H.E. Peter Mollema, Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands stated, “At the heart of the partnership between the Netherlands and Egypt, there is a shared belief in the power of youth and entrepreneurship as drivers of inclusive economic growth. Through Orange Corners, we are proud to support the ambitions of young Egyptians, especially women who are building innovative businesses that contribute to a more sustainable, resilient, and prosperous future. The Delta cohort has shown us that there is plenty of talent and potential to be unlocked with Egyptian youth”

“We are proud to participate for the second time this year in celebrating the graduation of a new Orange Corners cohort. This is graduation is not just a ceremony, it’s a turning point for the Delta region.” said Nikolay Mladenov, Managing Director at Al Ahram Beverages Company. “For us at ABC, it’s about empowering young people to turn their ideas into thriving, sustainable businesses that can transform their communities. By investing in local talent and innovation, especially in agriculture and food sectors, we are not only supporting inclusive growth but also ensuring a stronger, more resilient supply chain for the future of Egypt’s economy. This commitment is also reflected in our operational approach, with over 96% of our raw materials locally sourced, we have invested in building the capabilities of our local partners, championing local resilience. We are especially proud to see so many women entrepreneurs taking the lead, a sign of a more inclusive, vibrant Delta innovation scene.”

The graduation ceremony stands as a testament to what’s possible when public and private institutions unite around a shared purpose to empower Egypt’s youth to drive grassroots innovation and unlock the full potential of the country’s entrepreneurial landscape.