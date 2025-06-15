Cairo: e& Egypt and Shahid, the flagship streaming platform of MBC Group, have announced an exclusive strategic partnership to deliver Shahid’s content library to e& Egypt customers across the country. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in enriching Egypt’s digital entertainment landscape and strengthening both brands’ presence in the market.

The partnership reflects the shared vision of both companies to offer value-driven, digitally integrated entertainment solutions to a wide segment of Egyptian consumers. It also supports e& Egypt’s digital transformation journey and Shahid’s strategic presence in the Egyptian market.

Under this partnership, e& Egypt customers will enjoy all content on Shahid platform exclusively as part of their bundle with direct integration with various e& Egypt offerings such as Emerald, VDSL, Hekaya, Demagh Tanya, Akwa Coins, and e& Cash.

This collaboration reflects e& Egypt’s direction towards digital transformation, with a strong focus on providing real added value to customers through smart partnerships with leading regional and global brands. It also supports the company’s positioning as a fully integrated technology group offering telecom services alongside the best digital and entertainment provider in the region.

“Through this collaboration, we aim to empower our customers with access to premium Arabic content that aligns with their interests and aspirations, while offering exclusive benefits and a fully integrated entertainment experience,” Samer Mourad, Vice President of Consumer at e& Egypt, said.

He added: "At e& Egypt, we are committed to delivering innovative services that meet the demands of the digital era and reinforce our position as a leading provider of telecommunications and technology solutions in the Egyptian market."

“We believe that offering real added value to customers through smart partnerships is the optimal way to strengthen our brand. We look forward to continuously developing our services and expanding our offerings to deliver an exceptional digital experience,” he emphasized.

“We’re excited about this strategic partnership which gives us a unique opportunity to reach e& Misr’s Egyptian customers with Shahid’s market-leading streaming entertainment. The Egyptian market remains a strategic area for us, and we look forward to expanding our presence through innovative integration in a wide range of complementary e& telecom and payment services”. Director of Partnerships at Shahid, Scott Weeman said.

It is worth noting that e& Egypt has been a pioneer in telecommunications and IT in Egypt since its establishment in 2006. The company has seen significant growth in the Egyptian market, providing a wide range of services to millions of customers. It remains committed to keeping pace with rapid technological advancements to meet the ever-growing needs of its customers.

Shahid is the first and leading SVOD and AVOD streaming platform in the Arab world by MBC GROUP, offering premium content to Arab families, including binge worthy exclusive Shahid Originals; Shahid Premieres; Arabic movies fresh off the box-office; live TV channels in true HD quality; as well as international offerings, sports, kids offering, Arabic Adaptations, Turkish titles, more than 40 FAST channels, as well as Shahid Shorts – an exclusive hub for trending reels and short videos.