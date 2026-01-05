Dubai, U.A.E., Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Ltd (“DAE”), the global aviation services company, today reported its business transactions update for the full year 2025.

DAE Capital:

Signed and closed the US$2.0 billion acquisition of Nordic Aviation Capital

Acquired 280 aircraft (owned: 261 ; managed: 19 )

Sold 112 aircraft (owned: 95 ; managed: 17 )

Signed 273 lease agreements, extensions and amendments (owned: 227 ; managed: 46 )

Signed and completed a long-term sale and lease back transaction with United Airlines for 10 Boeing 737-9 aircraft

Placed on long-term lease 10 Boeing 737-8 aircraft with AJet

Priced a US$610 million two-tranche aircraft ABS for a DAE managed asset client

DAE Engineering:

Booked >1.8 million man hours

Performed >320 aircraft checks

Served >60 airline customers from >30 countries across 5 continents

Inaugurated a new 5-bay hangar, increasing capacity by 30%

Group:

Raised US$3.9 billion in debt financing with a weighted average maturity of 5.3 years

Accessed the sukuk market by issuing a US$650 million 5-year benchmark transaction

Placed on Positive Outlook by KBRA

Commenting on the results, Firoz Tarapore, Chief Executive Officer of DAE, said: “2025 was another defining year for DAE in which we further enhanced our global franchise and strengthened our position as a leading aviation services corporation. DAE Capital ended the year with 35% fleet growth and now ranks within the top five global lessors by fleet count. DAE Engineering continues to be the leading independent airframe MRO in the region.”

About DAE

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE) Ltd is a globally recognized aviation services corporation with two divisions: DAE Capital and DAE Engineering. Headquartered in Dubai, DAE serves over 200 airline customers in over 80 countries from its six office locations in Dubai, Dublin, Amman, Singapore, Miami, and Seattle.

DAE Capital is an award-winning aircraft lessor with an owned, managed, and committed fleet of approximately 750 Airbus, ATR, and Boeing aircraft with a fleet value of US$23 billion. DAE Engineering provides regional MRO services to customers in Europe, Middle East, Africa, and South Asia from its state-of-the-art facility in Amman, Jordan, accommodating up to 22 wide and narrow body aircraft. It is authorized to work on 15 aircraft types and has regulatory approval from over 30 regulators globally.

More information can be found on the company’s web site at www.dubaiaerospace.com.

