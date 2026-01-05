Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Arzan Wealth (DIFC) Limited (“Arzan Wealth”), a Dubai-based advisory firm regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority, is pleased to announce the launch of its UK industrial portfolio, marking a strategic expansion of its advisory activities into the British industrial real estate market.

The portfolio has been seeded with industrial assets in established regional locations, including Stuart Close Industrial Estate in Cardiff and Baird Court at Park Farm Industrial Estate in Wellingborough, a core Midlands location within the UK’s “Golden Triangle.”

The strategy focuses on well-located light industrial and multi-let assets, targeting resilient income and value creation through active asset management. The portfolio is structured to target an average cash yield of 8% to investors, while maintaining a disciplined and risk-managed investment approach.

Arzan Wealth provided advisory services in connection with the establishment of the portfolio and will continue to advise throughout the holding period. The firm is also actively progressing its acquisition pipeline and expects to add further assets to the portfolio in the near term with the aim of building the platform to a size of around GBP 200m.

Muhannad Abulhasan, CEO of Arzan Wealth, commented:

“The launch of our UK industrial portfolio reflects our disciplined approach to advising on high-quality, income-generating assets in mature international markets. The UK industrial sector offers strong fundamentals and defensive characteristics, supporting sustainable income and long-term value creation for our clients”

About Arzan Wealth (DIFC) Limited

Arzan Wealth is an investment advisory firm registered at the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), and is regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA). Arzan Wealth currently advises various professional clients on real estate, private equity and other investments with a total value of assets advised around US$ 2.6 Billion. Arzan Wealth focuses on arranging yielding investments in major global markets, as well as bespoke investments that meet the requirements of specific clients.

Past or projected performance is not necessarily a reliable indicator of future results. Arzan Wealth (DIFC) Limited accepts no liability for any loss arising from the use of this document or its contents or otherwise arising in connection therewith.

*Source: AETOSWire

For further information contact:

Ahmad AlSabbrei

Head of Investment Operations

a.alsabbrei@arzanwealth.com

+965 9988 8624