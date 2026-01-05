Abu Dhabi, UAE – Emirates Strategic Investment Company (ESIC) and Zeroe have entered a strategic partnership to strengthen sustainability and ESG reporting across ESIC’s portfolio, starting with East & West International Group (EWIG). The collaboration represents an important step in advancing ESIC’s sustainability ambitions through structured, data-driven infrastructure that supports transparency, consistency, and long-term value creation.

Together, ESIC and Zeroe are establishing a robust greenhouse gas emissions baseline for EWIG, reflecting its operational footprint and supporting a more consistent approach to sustainability reporting. The scope of work includes mapping organizational and operational boundaries, improving data collection processes, and laying the groundwork for a scalable reporting system aligned with global best practices. This initiative builds on ESIC’s commitment to responsible investment and prepares the organization to meet evolving regulatory and stakeholder expectations.

The first phase of the partnership focuses on delivering a harmonized Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions baseline for EWIG, creating clear visibility into emissions data and strengthening reporting to regulators, investors, and customers. Subsequent phases are expected to expand into priority Scope 3 categories, supporting broader value chain insights and informing longer-term decarbonization planning.

“At ESIC, our commitment to ESG principles drives us to innovate for a sustainable future, encouraging social responsibility and environmental stewardship, while upholding the highest governance standards. We believe that responsible practices create lasting value for our communities and the planet,” Said Dr. Charbel Abi Akl, Chief Sustainability Officer at ESIC.

Farouk Jivani, CEO of Zeroe, said, “ESIC’s decision to invest in structured sustainability infrastructure reflects a forward-looking approach to responsible growth. By starting with EWIG, we are creating a strong foundation that can scale across the portfolio as sustainability requirements continue to evolve.”

About Emirates Strategic Investment Company (ESIC)

Emirates Strategic Investment Company is an Abu Dhabi-based investment firm with a diversified portfolio spanning real estate, equity investments, and specialized investment activities. ESIC is committed to integrating strong environmental, social, and governance practices across its operations to support sustainable, long-term growth.

About Zeroe

Zeroe is intelligent sustainability infrastructure: a structured workflow platform built to solve the sustainability data problem. Zeroe enables organizations across the Middle East and Southeast Asia to measure, report, and reduce carbon emissions, and to complete broader ESG disclosures and sustainability reporting aligned to major frameworks and standards. Powered by AI for data cleaning, categorization, and emissions math, Zeroe integrates with existing systems and delivers audit-ready outputs.