Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi National Energy Company PJSC (“TAQA” or the “Group”), one of the largest listed integrated utilities companies in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, today announced that its shareholders have confirmed the composition of its new Board of Directors following the Company’s Annual General Assembly.

Shareholders also approved the Board of Directors’ recommendation for a final cash dividend of 2.20 fils per share for the fourth quarter of 2025, comprising a fixed dividend of 1.5 fils per share and a variable dividend of 0.70 fils per share. This brings the total dividend for the financial year ended 31 December 2025 to 4.45 fils per share, equivalent to approximately AED 5 billion, including the interim dividends declared in May, August and November 2025.

TAQA’s updated dividend policy for 2026-2028, as published on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange on 12 February 2026, was also approved. The policy maintains both fixed and variable components for the total annual dividend, with the fixed dividend expected to continue to grow year on year.

The following individuals have been elected to the Board of Directors for a term of three years:

H.E. Jassem Mohammed Bu Ataba Al Zaabi, Chairman, Non-Executive, Independent Board Member H.E. Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Vice Chairman, Non-Executive, Independent Board Member H.E. Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa Al Hammadi, Non-Executive, Independent Board Member H.E. Dr. Abdulla Humaid Al Jarwan, Non-Executive, Independent Board Member H.E. Kamal Ishaq Almaazmi, Non-Executive, Independent Board Member H.E. Buthaina Abdulla Almazrouei, Non-Executive, Independent Board Member H.E. Muna Ali Al Dhaheri, Non-Executive, Independent Board Member Mr. Hamad Abdulla Al Hammadi, Non-Executive, Independent Board Member Mr. Khaled Mohamed Al Zaabi, Non-Executive, Independent Board Member Mr. Hamsa Parama Shadaksharappa, Non-Executive, Independent Board Member Mr. Jasim Husain Thabet, Executive Board Member and Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, TAQA

The new TAQA Chairman, H.E. Jassem Mohammed Bu Ataba Al Zaabi, commented: “TAQA has established itself as one of the region’s leading integrated utilities companies, playing a vital role in supporting Abu Dhabi’s sustainable economic growth and energy transition. I look forward to working with the Board build on the Company’s strong foundations, accelerate its strategic ambitions and continue delivering sustainable long-term value for our shareholders and stakeholders.”

Jasim Husain Thabet, Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, TAQA, commented: “We look forward to working under the guidance of our new Board to deliver the next phase of TAQA’s development, building on the growth and transformation that has turned us into a globally recognised leader in delivering reliable and sustainable power and water.”

The new Board of Directors will work closely with TAQA’s Executive Management Team to oversee the continued delivery of the Company’s strategy, supporting Abu Dhabi’s long-term energy and water security while advancing TAQA’s disciplined international expansion and delivering sustainable long-term value for shareholders.

Established in 2005, TAQA is a diversified utilities and energy group headquartered in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, and listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX: TAQA). TAQA has significant investments in power and water generation, water treatment and reuse, transmission and distribution assets, as well as upstream and midstream oil and gas operations. TAQA owns or manages assets in 26 countries. For more information, please visit: www.taqa.com and follow us @TAQAGroup on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

