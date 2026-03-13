Abu Dhabi: The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, under the supervision of the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council, has announced the expansion of the current commercial operations of autonomous taxi services on Yas Island. The expansion is being delivered in collaboration with Apollo Go, a subsidiary of China’s Baidu, with Autogo (a subsidiary of K2) serving as the local operator and joining the ecosystem as an additional operator. This forms part of Abu Dhabi’s gradual expansion plan for autonomous mobility services, enhancing operator diversity and strengthening overall operational readiness.

This step follows the successful completion of testing and operational trials on Yas Island, and the transition to commercial operations for Level 4 autonomous taxis. The service is set to expand at a later stage to include Al Reem Island, Al Maryah Island, and Al Saadiyat Island. The service can be requested through the “AutoGo” smart application, available on the Android and Apple app stores.

ITC affirmed that this expansion reflects its pivotal role in enabling and adopting smart mobility solutions across Abu Dhabi, by providing the necessary regulatory and operational frameworks and ensuring compliance with the highest standards of safety and efficiency. This aligns with the Emirate’s vision of building an integrated, smart, and sustainable transport system.

His Excellency Hamad Adel Al Afeefi, Executive Director of the Intelligent Transportation Systems Sector at the Integrated Transport Centre, stated: “Welcoming a new operator to the commercial operation of autonomous taxis in the region represents a pivotal step within ITC’s efforts to regulate and develop Abu Dhabi’s smart and sustainable mobility ecosystem. This addition reinforces the Emirate’s position as a leading and attractive destination for advanced technologies and reflects the readiness of the supporting regulatory and operational frameworks for the commercial operation of Level 4 autonomous vehicles, in line with the highest standards of safety and efficiency.”

Waleed Alblooshi, Vice President of Strategy at K2, added: “Commencing operations at the start of the year reflects our focus on implementation and delivering sustainable, long-term impact. Offering free rides at this stage enables the public to experience autonomous mobility as a practical option for everyday life and lays the foundation for the next phase of expansion and organised commercial operations.”

This significant expansion of autonomous mobility services underscores ITC’s ongoing commitment to developing a future-ready transport ecosystem built on innovation, integration, and sustainability. It also reflects ITC’s approach to forging strategic partnerships with leading global companies, supporting the accelerated adoption of smart technologies and delivering a safer, more efficient mobility experience.

About Integrated Transport Centre:

The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), affiliated with the Department of Municipalities and Transport, is the legislative, regulatory, and supervisory authority responsible for managing and developing the transport sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. It formulates policies and frameworks aimed at establishing a smart, safe, and integrated mobility system that supports the Emirate’s aspiration to be among the most advanced cities in the world.

ITC oversees all land, maritime, and aviation transport activities across the Emirate, ensuring the integration and advancement of the mobility system in line with urban expansion and population growth. It also strives to harness the latest technologies, innovation, and sustainability tools to meet future mobility demands, enhance quality of life, and redefine urban living standards by embedding advanced solutions and promoting sustainable mobility practices.