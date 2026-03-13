SHARJAH, UAE – XCath, a medical device company that is pioneering neuro-endovascular surgical robotics, part owned by Crescent Enterprises, announced today that it has secured $30 million in Series C funding, bringing the total raised since the company’s inception to $92 million. The latest funds will support XCath’s ongoing efforts to bring the world’s first commercially-practical endovascular robot to the market and to perform a clinical telerobotic mechanical thrombectomy.

The round was co-led by Crescent Enterprises, part of the Crescent Group of companies, and by Dr. Fred Moll, Chairman of the XCath Board of Directors.

“We are grateful to our investors for their conviction in our shared mission to improve clinical outcomes for patients impacted by endovascular diseases,” said Eduardo Fonseca, Chief Executive Officer of XCath. “In 2025 the XCath team advanced the frontiers of endovascular robotics. This funding accelerates our commitment to expanding access to life-saving care so that where a patient lives no longer determines whether they live.”

This Series C funding round of financing comes on the heels of XCath’s successful clinical surgery procedure using the Iris robotic system to treat patients with complex brain aneurysms in November of 2025. Those landmark procedures, conducted by Dr. Vitor Mendes Pereira at The Panama Clinic in Panama, in collaboration with local Principal Investigator Dr. Anastasio Ameijeiras Sibauste, marked the second time in history that a surgical robot was used in an intracranial neurovascular intervention, reinforcing XCath’s leadership position in endovascular robotics.

Treatment of stroke and other neurovascular diseases represents one of the most significant financial opportunities in healthcare. XCath is positioned to build leading platform in endovascular robotics now reinforced by the latest funding round.

“Robotic surgery succeeds when innovation is paired with practical execution,” said Dr. Moll. “XCath has built a promising technology foundation, and just as importantly, a team that values rigor and appreciates perspective. I’m excited to support them as they take on the mission of globalizing access to gold-standard care for stroke patients.”

“Surgical robotics represents one of the most compelling long-term investment opportunities in healthcare. XCath has assembled an exceptional team of physicians, entrepreneurs and engineers, clearly focused on addressing a significant global healthcare unmet need,” said Neeraj Agrawal, XCath Board Member and Crescent Enterprises Executive Director.

About Xcath

Founded in 2017, XCath is a dynamic startup at the cutting edge of surgical robotics. With strategically located campuses in Houston, Texas – home to the world's largest medical center – and Pangyo, South Korea, often referred to as the Silicon Valley of Korea, XCath is committed to bringing its innovative solutions to patients around the world.

XCath’s Iris is the only endovascular robotic system currently in development to achieve intracranial navigation or neurointerventional treatment. It is also the only robot in the world to have performed an intracranial neurovascular procedure involving the robotic manipulation of three devices, and the only system to have operated using standard monoplane imaging equipment.

The XCath endovascular robotic system is currently under development. It is not yet cleared for commercial distribution in any country.

