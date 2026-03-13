As the global yacht industry continues to grow, Gulf Craft is strengthening its position not only as a yacht and boat builder, but also as a regional hub for marine services. The launch of the Superyacht Service Centre (SYSC) in Ajman expands the country’s capacity to service vessels operating across the Middle East.

Over the past decade, yachts and boats have become larger and more sophisticated, increasing the demand for reliable servicing and upkeep. The growing appeal of the Gulf as a winter cruising destination has gradually shifted demand for these services closer to the region, even though much of this work has traditionally been carried out in Europe and North America.

While SYSC represents a new facility, the experience behind it has been built over many years. Gulf Craft and its engineering teams have long supported yacht and boat servicing in the UAE, assisting both the company’s own fleet and vessels from other builders operating in regional waters. The Ajman centre brings these capabilities together in a dedicated one-stop shop for vessel services.

The facility includes lifting capacity of up to 600 tonnes, multiple service berths and infrastructure designed to handle a wide range of vessels up to 80m (260ft.). SYSC is the Gulf’s only dedicated leisure craft and yacht service centre, uniquely backed by the state-of-the-art in-house manufacturing capabilities of Gulf Craft Group. This enables the yard to accommodate vessels of all sizes, helping owners carry out repairs, upgrades and scheduled maintenance closer to where they cruise.

The centre also maintains established relationships with key marine suppliers worldwide, ensuring reliable access to parts and specialised components required for servicing and repair projects.

Working closely with the Dubai Maritime Authority, the centre also assists owners with practical matters such as vessel registration, recertification and berthing arrangements, while facilitating crewing support when required. This provides assistance to both new boat owners and experienced captains navigating regional requirements.

Patricia Caswell, General Manager of SYSC, says the centre brings together capabilities that have already existed in the region.

“This development reflects the maritime expertise that is already present in the UAE,” she says. “For many years our team has supported yacht servicing, repairs and refits across the region. SYSC brings those capabilities together within a specialised facility designed to handle larger and more complex projects, while giving owners and captains access to reliable service closer to where they cruise. Drawing on more than 40 years of yacht and boat building experience, we understand the expectations and requirements of owners and crews, and have designed the centre to respond to those needs.”

SYSC represents another step in the development of the UAE’s maritime sector, expanding the country’s capacity to service vessels locally while supporting the wider marine economy.

About SYSC:

SYSC (Superyacht Service Centre) sets a new technical benchmark for yacht and boat maintenance operations in the Middle East. As an integral part of Gulf Craft Group – a prominent global entity with expertise in the design, production, and maintenance of superyachts, yachts, and boats – SYSC draws on over 40 years of experience to deliver world-class service excellence.

This purpose-built 10,000 sqm facility features deep-water berths, an 80m service quay, four 60m berths, and two travel lifts: one with a 600-ton lifting capacity and another rated at 75 tons, ensuring efficient handling of leisure craft, yachts, and superyachts.

Our multidisciplinary teams deliver full-spectrum refit works and white-glove service – from mechanical repairs and class-approved workmanship to painting, carpentry, and upholstery – all carried out in-house under one roof.

An on-site spare parts shop and a dedicated vessel registration desk, operated in partnership with the Dubai Maritime Authority, further streamline operations, providing transparent processes, rapid turnaround, and responsive support. SYSC — Care for Life. https://sysc.ae/