Dubai, UAE: du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Huawei to accelerate the evolution of 5G-A (5G+) Phase-2 technology and deliver unprecedented 10Gbps-class connectivity experiences to customers across the Emirates.

The partnership will focus on transforming du's wireless network infrastructure to support ultra-broadband capabilities that deliver 10Gbps peak rates in both outdoor and indoor environments. Central to this initiative is the deployment of U6G technology, which enables ultra-large bandwidth aggregation and establishes the foundation for next-generation connectivity experiences that will redefine how customers interact with digital services.

Saleem AlBlooshi, Chief Technology Officer at du said: "du is committed to continuously enhancing customer experience while unlocking new growth opportunities. Our strategic cooperation with Huawei will support our evolution towards 10Gbps-class experience, enable differentiated service innovation, and create new value in emerging areas such as autonomous mobility and the low-altitude economy."

du will implement sophisticated indoor digitalization systems that combine existing TDD 3CC capabilities with U6G and advanced indoor solutions to create premium 10Gbps experience zones throughout the UAE's most important venues. Shopping centers, hotels, exhibition facilities, airports, and landmark destinations will benefit from seamless connectivity that maintains consistent performance whether customers are indoors or outdoors. This comprehensive approach ensures end-to-end 10Gbps capability across spectrum strategy, radio access network evolution, transmission enhancement, and 5G standalone core infrastructure.

The enhanced network capabilities will enable du to explore innovative monetization strategies through differentiated service offerings. Customers will have access to tiered performance packages, including speed-based service levels, enhanced uplink solutions, and premium experience plans tailored to specific usage requirements. The partnership will also investigate emerging market opportunities enabled by 5G-A (5G+) technology, particularly in the rapidly developing low-altitude economy sector and autonomous mobility applications such as robotaxi services, where ultra-high bandwidth, superior uplink performance, minimal latency, and exceptional reliability are essential for real-time data processing and transmission.

This latest agreement represents a significant milestone in the relationship between du and Huawei as both organizations commit to advancing the next phase of 5G-A (5G+) development and experience-driven network innovation that will benefit customers throughout the UAE and establish new standards for telecommunications excellence in the region.

Li Jie, President of Huawei Wireless Network TDD Product Line, said, “Huawei is honored to deepen our long-term partnership with du. Together, we will advance 5G-A (5G+) Phase-2 innovation, strengthen intelligent network capabilities, and explore new business models enabled by 10Gbps-class connectivity to support sustainable and high-quality network evolution.”

Network intelligence represents another critical component of the collaboration, with both companies committed to implementing AI-driven optimization and autonomous operations that improve spectrum utilization, enhance service quality, and increase operational efficiency. The partnership will also prioritize energy-saving technologies and intelligent power management systems to ensure sustainable and environmentally responsible network evolution.

