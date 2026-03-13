Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), a leading Islamic financial institution, continues to strengthen its commitment to social responsibility by enabling customers to contribute easily and securely to charitable causes through its mobile banking app.

In 2025, donations facilitated through the ADIB mobile app exceeded AED 150 million, supported by approximately 2.38 million donation transactions, reflecting a 15% year-on-year increase. The milestone highlights the growing role of digital platforms in supporting charitable giving and connecting individuals with causes that matter to them.

ADIB’s digital donation service allows customers to contribute to multiple approved charities in just a few steps, providing a simple, transparent and Shari’a-compliant way to give back. Through the platform, customers can support a wide range of humanitarian and community-focused initiatives directly through the ADIB mobile app.

The bank has also expanded its network of charitable partners, with the platform now supporting 14 organisations licensed and registered in the UAE, including Emirates Red Crescent, Dar Al Ber Society, and Beit Al Khair Society, broadening the range of causes available to customers.

Technology plays a key role in enabling social good at ADIB. Through its mobile app donation platform, the bank provides a simple and secure way for customers to support trusted charitable organisations and contribute to causes that strengthen communities. The continued growth in donations reflects the strong culture of giving across the UAE, while highlighting how digital banking is helping make charitable contributions more accessible, transparent and impactful.

Since 2014, ADIB has been the first bank in the UAE to introduce a donation service through its mobile application, reinforcing its longstanding role in leveraging digital innovation to support charitable institutions and the wider community.

Today, the platform continues to play a pivotal role in connecting individuals with charitable initiatives, enabling meaningful contributions at scale while supporting organisations that deliver essential social and humanitarian services across the UAE.

In addition to this, ADIB is also undertaking a range of community initiatives aimed at supporting those in need. These include the distribution of iftar boxes and the delivery of Ramadan-focused charitable programmes across the UAE, reinforcing the bank’s commitment to social and community support during this important period.

These initiatives reflect ADIB’s long-standing commitment in support of social responsibility, reinforcing the bank’s role in supporting charitable institutions and contributing meaningfully to the wider community in line with its CSR priorities and Shari’a values.

About Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank PJSC (“ADIB”)

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank PJSC (“ADIB”) is a leading Islamic bank in the UAE, with assets of AED 281 billion. ADIB combines the principles of Islamic finance with innovation and advanced digital capabilities to deliver a seamless, customer-centric banking experience.

The bank offers a comprehensive suite of Retail, Corporate, Business, Private Banking, and Wealth Management solutions, supported by world-class online, mobile, and phone banking platforms that provide clients with secure, intuitive, and 24/7 access to their financial services.

Established in 1997 and listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), ADIB has built a strong regional and international presence across six strategic markets, including Egypt (where it operates 70 branches), the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, Qatar, and Iraq.

Recognised as the World’s Best Islamic Bank by The Financial Times – The Banker, ADIB has a proven track record of innovation. The bank has pioneered award-winning products such as the Ghina savings account, co-branded cards with Emirates Airline, Etihad Airways, MAF and Etisalat, and a broad range of Shari’a-compliant financing solutions, continuously enhancing client experience through smart, digital-first innovation.

For media information, please visit www.adib.ae or contact:

ADIB

Lamia Khaled Hariz

Direct: +971 2 6927427

Mobile: +971506824207

Weber Shandwick

adib@webershandwick.com