Education In The Workplace Initiative With Global Shapers Community

Jeddah, KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA – Students from three Jeddah universities have been given a behind-the-scenes tour of flyadeal headquarters to learn more about aspiring careers in the aviation industry.

As part of flyadeal’s ongoing drive to engage with young men and women keen to explore pathways in the sector, senior management and junior staff from different departments provided fact-finding pep talks on a variety of professional options across the business.

During the end of year visit, 30 students from the University of Jeddah, Dar Al-Hekma University and University of Business and Technology were instilled with words of encouragement to help make informed career choices.

From the cockpit, cabin and engineering to roles in commercial, HR, customer service and marketing, the diversity of airline functions within a growth industry that aviation is, in Saudi Arabia and worldwide, are endless.

Working with flyadeal’s learning and development department, the visit was spearheaded by the Jeddah arm of Global Shapers Community – a World Economic Forum initiative that sees young people as central to future policymaking and solution-building, driving social and economic growth to create lasting change.

The Global Shapers Community of Jeddah has been involved in more than 40 projects since its formation in 2011, centering around reskilling for the future, protecting the environment, developing inclusive communities and improving health and well-being.

The flyadeal visit was part of Global Shapers Jeddah’s ‘EduIndustry’ programme that aims to bridge the gap between educational institutions and the workplace, creating supportive surroundings for students to interact with industry experts and benefit from career insights.

Mohammed Mudhish, flyadeal Chief People Officer, said: “Building and nurturing young talent at colleges, universities and outside the education system is the future, bringing their new skills set and intellect to the workplace. At flyadeal, we take every opportunity to welcome young people to see for themselves what makes an airline tick and what makes aviation in Saudi Arabia so exciting as part of a dynamic global industry. We were delighted to host the Global Shapers Community of Jeddah as part of their initiative to give students a greater understanding of the world of aviation.”

Just eight years old, flyadeal is Saudia Arabia’s fastest-growing airline, a low-cost carrier that is playing a pivotal role in shaping the future of the Kingdom’s aviation industry underscored by the national economic transformation drive, Vision 2030. flyadeal’s growth strategy sees its fleet more than doubling to 100 aircraft by 2030 and network rising three-fold to over 100 destinations within five years.

Rayan Alamoudi, flyadeal Business Intelligence Analyst, who facilitated the visit as project curator of the Global Shapers Community of Jeddah, added: “I was honoured to have flyadeal as my employer welcome the students when I first tabled the idea. The experiences shared by my colleagues across the business went a long way to address lack of knowledge among students of our industry.

“flyadeal has been my workplace for the past two years, being an exceptional place to learn, be mentored and engage with teammates in an industry that truly has a key place in transforming the Kingdom’s economic landscape.”

Global Shapers Community of Jeddah is made up of a pool of talented and driven Saudi youth coming together from diverse educational and professional backgrounds, including entrepreneurs, doctors, engineers, creative industry people, artists, corporate professionals, and athletes.

More than half of the world’s population is under 30, yet young people are largely underrepresented in decisions shaping their future. With over 10,000 members worldwide, Global Shapers Community focuses on strategic initiatives having delivered over 800 projects impacting 2.2 million people, from advancing climate resilience and building trust in Artificial Intelligence to tacking health and social inequalities.

About flyadeal

On 23 September 2017, National Day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, flyadeal began operations with its historic maiden flight from Jeddah to Riyadh. A pioneer and innovator, flyadeal was the first regional low-cost airline to be launched only across digital distribution channels. Being the sister airline of full-service national carrier Saudia — both under the umbrella ownership of Saudi Arabian Airlines Corporation (Saudia Group) — flyadeal was created for the price-conscious and tech-savvy consumer in mind in a market where 80 per cent of the Saudi population is aged less than 40 years and has at least two mobile phones.

flyadeal aims to stimulate travel, tourism and trade with its affordable, value for money everyday fares catering to leisure, religious, family and business travellers. Simplicity is key with an all-Economy Class cabin across flyadeal’s narrowbody fleet. With the Kingdom undergoing dramatic transformation through its Vision 2030 economic diversification drive, aviation and tourism are among the many sectors singled out for dynamic growth. flyadeal is the fastest growing airline in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Middle East, recognised for excellence in on-time performance that is consistently above the global industry average.

flyadeal operates a young fleet of Airbus A320s flying from bases in Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah to destinations across Saudi Arabia with a growing international footprint in Europe, Middle East, North Africa and South Asia. The airline has flown over 40 million passengers since its inaugural flight. In May 2024, flyadeal placed its biggest ever order for 51 aircraft – 12 A320neos and 39 larger A321neos – with a delivery schedule beginning in 2027. In addition, flyadeal will operate long-haul scheduled services from 2027 with the phased induction of 10 Airbus A330neo widebody aircraft ordered by Saudia Group in April 2025.

By 2030, flyadeal plans to operate hundreds of routes that will see its fleet more than double and network increase three-fold to over 100 aircraft and destinations, respectively. flyadeal’s aggressive expansion drive makes the rapidly growing airline one of the country’s most desirable companies to work for.

