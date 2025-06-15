Abu Dhabi – Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre (ADPIC) has announced Aldar Properties PJSC (Aldar) as the Real Estate Partner for the inaugural Abu Dhabi Infrastructure Summit (ADIS), taking place from 17 to 18 June at the Abu Dhabi Energy Centre. The strategic partnership reflects a shared commitment between ADPIC and Aldar to develop resilient infrastructure and integrated communities that meet the evolving needs of the UAE community.

Hosted by ADPIC under the theme “Future Cities: Rethinking Infrastructure for Better Lifestyles,” ADIS will bring together global leaders, policymakers, and experts to explore how integrated, human-centric infrastructure can enable more liveable, resilient, and sustainable cities.

H.E. Eng. Maysarah Mahmoud Eid, Director General of ADPIC, said: “We are honoured to welcome Aldar as the Real Estate Partner for ADIS. As a leading force in urban development, Aldar brings unmatched expertise in designing and delivering sustainable, connected communities for people to live, work and play. Our collaboration reinforces a joint ambition to build future-ready cities that put people, sustainability, and innovation at the centre. Together, we are enabling a new era of development that reflects Abu Dhabi’s bold vision for progress and prosperity.”

Adel Abdulla Albreiki, Chief Executive Officer at Aldar Projects, said: “Great cities are not defined by their skylines but by how they empower people to live, work and explore. At Aldar, we are developing communities where wellness, mobility, sustainability, and innovation are weaved into every layer of the built environment. Our partnership with ADPIC for the Abu Dhabi Infrastructure Summit is about more than infrastructure—it’s about, together, shaping a future where communities are deeply connected, resilient by design, and built not just for the world of today but of tomorrow and long into the future.”

As a trusted partner to the Abu Dhabi Government, Aldar plays a central role in advancing national priorities—delivering housing, infrastructure, and sustainable urban solutions at scale. With a diverse portfolio spanning residential, education, logistics, and retail, Aldar integrates wellness, mobility, and sustainability into every aspect of its developments. Its delivery of major projects from roads and cycle tracks to community facilities demonstrates its integral role in building connected, inclusive communities that respond to the UAE’s evolving needs.

At ADIS, Aldar will leverage its extensive on-the-ground expertise in delivering integrated, human-centric environments to provide valuable insights into sustainable urban development. As Real Estate Partner, Aldar will contribute to the dialogue around resilient infrastructure and the integration of innovation into the built environment, advancing the summit’s focus on reimagining cities for the future.

Adel Albreiki, Chief Executive Officer at Aldar Projects, will also join the distinguished speaker lineup, sharing insights on the future of urban infrastructure and sustainable development. Beyond speaking engagements, Aldar will actively showcase its pioneering projects and ongoing commitment to advancing connected, resilient developments that underpin Abu Dhabi’s strategic vision.

The Abu Dhabi Infrastructure Summit (ADIS) is set to become the region’s premier gathering for infrastructure innovation and collaboration. Designed to strengthen private sector engagement and foster collaboration across industries, the summit will serve as a platform for knowledge exchange, offering attendees valuable insights into evolving market trends, regulatory developments, and best practices in infrastructure planning and execution.

ADIS will bring together over 2,000 attendees, including global policymakers, industry leaders, investors, and innovators. Featuring more than 70 confirmed speakers from sectors such as construction, healthcare, urban development, and technology, ADIS offers a dynamic platform to exchange ideas and showcase cutting-edge solutions. Participants include senior government officials, C-suite executives, and thought leaders from leading international organisations, reflecting Abu Dhabi’s expanding role as a global hub for sustainable, people-centred infrastructure development.

About Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre

Established in 2023, ADPIC’s vision is to oversee and manage capital projects aimed at enhancing the quality of life for every resident in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. This involves diverse projects such as housing, infrastructure, tourism, community facilities, and education.

ADPIC's mandate includes managing contracts, reviewing, approving, planning, and designing capital projects. These are overseen by the Centre in close collaboration with relevant entities and stakeholders to ensure quality is maintained while also facilitating efficient project execution in alignment with Abu Dhabi’s strategic goals.

Throughout its operations, the Centre is committed to strengthening public-private partnerships and adopting global best practices in sustainability.