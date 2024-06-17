Dubai-based Seafood Souq has secured an exclusive alliance with Newsan Food, an Argentinan seafood supplier, to pave the way for direct Argentinian seafood exports to the GCC region and beyond, according to a press release.

The UAE global technology company has an integrated digital ecosystem that allows the seafood industry to trace, trade, and finance seafood products. Meanwhile, it has become the sole distributor of Newsan Food products in the GCC region upon the partnership which forms a commercial privilege that has not been granted to any company before.

Newsan Food will also prioritise Seafood Souq in expanding its reach into other international markets, a step that opens doors to unparalleled growth opportunities for the two UAE and Argentinian companies, which will combine their online platform with product range and expertise to redefine the seafood landscape in the wider GCC region.

Chief Business Development Officer (CBDO) of Seafood Souq, Jimmy Torchut, said: "This collaboration marks a significant step in our mission to make trade more traceable and offer direct delivery from Argentina to new markets.”

Torchut added: “We take immense pride in working with Newsan Food, renowned for their exceptional quality of Chilean Sea Bass, Argentinian Shrimps, Squids, and many other products."

Newsan Food generates annual revenues exceeding $1 billion and has an infrastructure of 40 fishing vessels, 16 advanced processing plants, and three expansive cold storage facilities.

Meanwhile, Alex Bongiorno, COO of Eurotrade, said: "Eurotrade Seafood has represented Newsan Food in France since its inception. We are very excited to bring our technical expertise and support to this promising collaboration and are confident in the success that our partnership will bring to the region."

Newsan Food covers 70 countries in which it offers premium seafood products through its brands: Newsan Food, Tradarsa, Valastro, Nietos de Antonio Baldino, and Pesantar.

